The shareholders of Gecina (the "Company") (Paris:GFC) are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday April 22, 2026 from 3pm,

at Hôtel Kimpton Saint-Honoré, 20 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France

A meeting notice containing the agenda, the full text for the proposed resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2026 has been published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, BALO) today. This meeting notice and the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions can be consulted on Gecina's website at www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice will be followed by an invitation to attend, which will be published in the French official gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting will be made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask Gecina to send them these documents with written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to actionnaire@gecina.fr. For bearer shareholders, a certificate confirming registration in the securities accounts for bearer shares held by an authorized intermediary must be submitted to exercise this right.

These documents may also be consulted at the Company's registered office and will be available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

The Board of Directors

Financial agenda

04.22.2026 General Meeting

- 04.22.2026 Business at March 31, 2026, after market close

- 07.22.2026 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

