Gecina and JLL have signed a firm 9-year lease on Signature (Rocher-Vienne) for 6,600 sq.m of premium workspace at prime rents. This building bought in July 2025 is currently one of the four flagship development projects. The transaction is finalized one year ahead of the asset's delivery.

Through this purposeful choice, JLL offers its Paris teams a high-performance workplace that fosters collaboration and operational efficiency and aims at showcasing the company's expertise. The site benefits from extensive amenities (including standout rooftop spaces) and a comprehensive suite of services such as multiple dining options, a business center, and fitness facilities. Located in the CBD, next to Gare Saint-Lazare, it combines strong transport connections (second transportation hub of the Paris region) with a vibrant mixed-use environment.

This early pre-letting to a leading real estate specialist further testifies to the exceptional quality of the asset and validates both the strength of its fundamentals and the repositioning strategy implemented by Gecina: delivering differentiated offices with large, flexible, high-quality floor plates and exceptional environmental performance in sought-after locations in the CBD.

Following this agreement, close to 30% of the asset is now pre-let, with further negotiations underway and promising leasing dynamics.

"I am delighted to give our company this new momentum. By moving to the Signature building in the heart of Paris, we are doing more than just relocating; we are bringing our vision to life. This space embodies everything we stand for: a deep commitment to the well-being of our people, a living showcase of our expertise, and the standard of what we expect from sustainable, service-oriented real estate for years to come." Marie-Laure Leclercq de Sousa, CEO JLL France and Cluster Lead Belgium, Luxembourg and Southern Europe.

"We are extremely proud to have been selected by JLL for their new journey in Paris. This deal is a testament of our ability to deliver distinctive, high-performance workplaces that meet the expectations of leading occupiers seeking both a strategic address and an environment aligned with their ambitions. Coming from such a leading real-estate company, this choice is a strong third-party endorsement of Signature's positioning and appeal." Beñat Ortega, CEO Gecina

Financial agenda

04.22.2026 General Meeting

04.22.2026 Business at March 31, 2026, after market close

07.22.2026 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

