Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights November 2025 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 74,064,685

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights October 2025 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 74,050,932

02.10.2026: 2025 earnings, after market close

- 04.22.2026: Annual General Meeting

- 04.22.2026: Business at March 31, 2026, after market close

- 07.22.2026: 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

