Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has successfully completed today the placement of a €500 million green bond with a 10-year maturity, maturing in August 2035.

More than three years after its last bond issuance, Gecina marks a strong return to the primary market with a transaction oversubscribed up to 7 times, reflecting the market's confidence in the Group's credit quality, the strength of its fundamentals, and the consistency of its strategy.

The bond was priced with a spread of 85 basis points and carries an annual coupon of 3.375%, close to the French OAT. Given the strength of the Group's hedging profile, the interest rate component of this new issuance has been fully swapped to floating.

In parallel, and as part of its proactive liability management strategy aimed at extending its debt maturity profile, Gecina has launched a tender offer on two outstanding bonds with an average residual maturity of approximately 2 years (with an average initial spread of 63 basis points):

€700 million maturing on June 30, 2027, with a 1.375% coupon;

- €800 million maturing on January 26, 2028, also with a 1.375% coupon.

The tender offer is scheduled to close on July 31, 2025.

The Group will reinvest the tender discount into hedging instruments to maintain its current interest rate risk profile and manage the impact on its cost of debt over the 2025-2028 period.

This transaction aims to optimize Gecina's debt maturity profile and enhance long-term financial visibility, while continuing to actively manage its liabilities.

Gecina benefits from strong credit ratings of A- Stable outlook by Standard Poor's and A3 Stable outlook by Moody's.

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724510616/en/

Contacts:

Gecina



Financial communications



Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations



Glenn DOMINGUES

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr



Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr