Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has finalized the bond tender offer launched on July 24, 2025, and covering two of its outstanding series of notes, redeeming a nominal total of 527.6 million euros with the following breakdown:

247.4 million euros on a bond issue due June 30, 2027, with a coupon of 1.375% and 700 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (452.6 million euros following this tender offer); and

280.2 million euros on a bond issue due January 26, 2028, with a coupon of 1.375% and 800 million euros outstanding before this tender offer (519.8 million euros following this tender offer).

This operation, combined with the bond placement on July 24 (500 million euros with a 10-year maturity), has enabled the Group to optimize its debt maturity profile (extending the average maturity to 7.0 years now, an increase of +0.6 years) and enhance long-term financial visibility, while further strengthening its funding strategy

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250801990628/en/

Contacts:

Gecina Contacts



Financial communications



Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations



Glenn DOMINGUES

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr