Tenovos, the modern data-first digital asset management (DAM) platform, announced that it is a launch partner of Amazon Bedrock Data Automation (BDA), a new feature of Amazon Bedrock that simplifies and accelerates the development of generative AI applications.

As an Amazon Bedrock Data Automation Launch Partner, Tenovos has collaborated closely with Amazon Web Services (AWS) around the launch of BDA, providing input to help optimize this GenAI-powered capability for the market and ultimately reduce the challenges of AI adoption.

This unique honor underscores Tenovos' commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations streamline the complexities of creating, managing, distributing, and publishing global content.

Amazon Bedrock Data Automation represents a major step forward in simplifying the development and application of AI for enterprises. BDA empowers developers to automate the generation and extraction of valuable insights from unstructured multimodal content such as documents, images, video, audio, and more to build GenAI-based applications.

By eliminating a significant amount of the upfront setup, configuration, integration, and fine-tuning required to implement and scale AI for advanced and customized use cases, BDA accelerates organizations' time to value while minimizing operational costs. To learn more about the key benefits of Amazon Bedrock Data Automation and its impact on simplifying the development of AI applications, visit Tenovos' blog on this topic.

"We are incredibly impressed with BDA and its ability to simplify the use of Generative AI for our media and asset management needs, all while maintaining flexibility and accuracy," said Philip Wisniewski, VP of Global Alliances at Tenovos. "With BDA, we can enable semantic search at scale, to increase content reuse by upwards of 50% or more and decrease millions of dollars in marketing costs. We also see tremendous opportunities in using BDA to automate visual quality assurance, reducing the need for manual inspection."

Through the BDA launch program, Tenovos has unique access to tools, programs, and insights, including go-to-market initiatives, working closely with AWS product, partner, and field teams to deliver AI-driven value for mutual clients. This collaboration creates opportunities to demonstrate and deliver on the transformative power of GenAI and AI innovations, helping organizations scale their content strategies and operations effectively.

"Our modern enterprise approach to DAM focuses on advancing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of our customers' high-quality metadata and digital content," said Mohan Taylor, Chief Technology Product Officer at Tenovos. "We're excited to partner with AWS to leverage and enhance BDA as a transformative solution for the industry, and we envision BDA as a compelling feature within Tenovos' solution offering to deliver significant value to our shared customers."

This Amazon Bedrock Data Automation launch partner announcement follows Tenovos' recent achievement of the AWS Consumer Goods Competency designation in December. This recognition marks Tenovos' fourth AWS Competency Program designation, further demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering highly specialized technical proficiency, and high-impact solutions for its global customers.

Additional AWS Competency Program achievements include:

AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

AWS Media Entertainment Competency

AWS Retail Competency

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform intuitively designed to empower brands by streamlining and automating the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content.

Once published, content performance can be measured across channels and campaigns, allowing brand teams to quantify the success of their creative asset investment and its impact on business growth.

Some of the largest enterprise brands have seamlessly integrated the cloud-native Tenovos platform into their existing tech stack to help maximize the efficiency of managing content workflows and optimizing the content performance they create.

Learn more at www.tenovos.com.

