ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased for the second straight month in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.Industrial output rose 0.3 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.1 percent rebound in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected a flat change.Among sectors, production of energy and consumer goods grew 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output rose 0.3 percent, while the capital goods segment contracted by 0.6 percent.Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production eased to 1.5 percent in November from 3.5 percent in October. Production has been falling since February 2023.