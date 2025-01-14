Anzeige
14.01.2025
WKN: A3DSME | ISIN: SE0017615644 | Ticker-Symbol: M46
14.01.2025 09:00 Uhr
Alleima AB: Alleima completes the acquisition of Endox, a specialized manufacturer of medical components

Alleima has completed the previously announced acquisition of Endox Feinwerktechnik GmbH & Endox Polska SP.zo.o. ("Endox"), a Germany-based manufacturer specializing in medical components for endoscopic applications. The company will be reported in the Kanthal division.

Endox was founded in 2001, has 90 employees and is headquartered in Dettingen, Germany with an additional manufacturing unit in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. In 2023, Endox had revenues of approximately SEK 65 million, and an EBIT margin slightly accretive to Kanthal. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Impact on Alleima's earnings per share will be slightly positive.

Sandviken, January 14, 2025

Alleima AB (publ)

Contact details

Emelie Alm, Head of Investor Relations
emelie.alm@alleima.com
Phone: +46 (0) 79 060 87 17

Yvonne Edenholm, Press and Media Relations Manager
yvonne.edenholm@alleima.com
Phone: +46 (0) 72 145 23 42

About Alleima
Alleima is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,500 employees and revenues of about 21 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2023. The Alleima share was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap list on August 31, 2022, under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com.

About Endox

Endox Feinwerktechnik GmbH develops, produces and distributes innovative medical instruments for flexible endoscopic applications worldwide. Over the decades, Endox has brought numerous unique new developments to the market and has international product approvals. The offering includes both standardized products as well as individual solutions. Endox has several production technologies, such as laser welding, laser cutting, and micro plasma welding. Endox was founded in 2001, has 90 employees and is headquartered in Dettingen, Germany with an additional manufacturing unit in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. In 2023, Endox had revenues of approximately SEK 65 million. Learn more at www.endox-technik.de.


