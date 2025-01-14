BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up in positive territory Tuesday morning with investors picking up shares following a four-session losing streak. The market is also benefiting from a drop in bond yields and reports that the Trump administration is considering a more gradual approach to tariffs.The benchmark DAX was up 132.78 or 0.66% at 20,270.00 a little while ago.Merck and BASF are gaining 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, Puma, Continental, Siemens Healthineers, Porsche, Daimler Truck Holding, Commerzbank and Siemens Energy are up 1.3 to 1.75%.Infineon, BMW, SAP and Volkswagen are gaining nearly 1%. Volkswagen is gaining despite the company reporting a 2.3% drop in sales in 2024 to just over nine million vehicles. While sales fell 2.2% in home market, sales in China were down 10% amid a 'fierce price war.'Mercedes-Benz and Rheinmetall are also notably higher.Symrise is declining 2.6%. Beiersdorf is down 1.1% and RWE is lower by nearly 1%. Hannover Rueck is down with a loss of 0.7%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX