Awards Recognize Netcracker's Continued Commitment to Customer Success Throughout the Digital Transformation Process

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Telecom Review Excellence Awards for Best Global BSS/OSS Solution and Most Innovative Automation Product.

Netcracker Digital Platform was honored with the Best Global BSS/OSS Solution award for helping operators around the world with their complex digital transformation programs. The cloud-native, modular and AI-driven Netcracker Digital Platform allows CSPs to accelerate their transformation process and realize new monetization opportunities.

Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution received the Most Innovative Automation Product award for its use of AI and automation to deliver a real-time operations environment that enables premium communication services and a sophisticated BSS to monetize a diverse and global customer base. The solution is the industry's first blueprint for multi-orbit satellite IT, combining Netcracker's 15 years of satellite experience with proven telecom expertise.

"We are pleased to recognize Netcracker in the critical areas of BSS/OSS and automation, which support the rapidly shifting telecom market and operator requirements," said Jeff Seal, Chief Awards Officer and Managing Partner at Telecom Review. "Netcracker's continued focus on innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers highlights its commitment to remaining at the forefront of the industry, and we congratulate them on these fantastic achievements."

"It is an honor to receive these awards from Telecom Review," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "As the industry continues to evolve, we are proud to provide solutions that allow our customers to capitalize on new opportunities and enter into new markets as they transform beyond connectivity."

