BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK has launched investigation to assess Google's position in search and search advertising services and how this impacts consumers and businesses. The investigation will assess whether Google has strategic market status or SMS, in the UK search and search advertising sectors and, in parallel, consider whether conduct requirements should be imposed in the event of a final designation decision.The CMA noted that its investigation will focus on engaging a wide range of stakeholders - including advertising firms, news publishers and user groups - as well as gathering evidence from Google before reaching a decision by October 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX