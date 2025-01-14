Datum der Anmeldung:
09.01.2025
Aktenzeichen:
B11-22/25
Unternehmen:
Gentex Corporation, Zeeland (USA); Erwerb der alleinigen Kontrolle über Voxx International Corporation, Orlando (USA)
Produktmärkte:
Elektronik für Kfz
Zeit
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:30
|Laufende Fusionskontrollverfahren: Gentex Corporation, Zeeland (USA); Erwerb der alleinigen Kontrolle über Voxx International Corporation, Orlando (USA)
|Datum der Anmeldung:09.01.2025Aktenzeichen:B11-22/25Unternehmen:Gentex Corporation, Zeeland (USA); Erwerb der alleinigen Kontrolle über Voxx International Corporation, Orlando (USA)Produktmärkte:Elektronik...
Mi
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (08.01.2025)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED CA0010921058 0,115 CAD 0,0773 EUR BARRY CALLEBAUT AG ADR US0687881088 0,3264 USD 0,3156 EUR BELLWAY PLC GB0000904986 0...
Mi
|Gentex Corporation: Innovation und Diversifikation als Schlüssel zum Erfolg
|07.01.
|Gentex Corporation: Gentex To Unveil the Next Generation of Its Dimmable Glass, Vision, Sensing, and Connectivity Products at CES 2025
|Gentex CES 2025 Highlights:
Dimmable sun visors with switchable vanity mirror and integrated displayNew film-based electrochromic (dimmable) sunroof glassMirror-integrated driver and in-cabin monitoring...
|02.01.
|Gentex stock touches 52-week low at $28.26 amid market shifts
Fr
|VOXX International To Delay Third-quarter Results
Fr
|VOXX International Corporation: VOXX International Files Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission
|ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer...
Fr
|VOXX International Corp - NT 10-Q, Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q or 10-QSB
|07.01.
|VOXX International Corp - 8-K, Current Report
