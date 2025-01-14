WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced Monday that James Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, will retire at the end of fiscal 2025, following a distinguished 36-year career with the company.The Board has formed a search committee and will benefit from its existing CEO-succession process to identify Snee's successor. Internal and external candidates are being considered.Snee has agreed that once his successor is named, he will serve as a strategic advisor to the Board through the end of fiscal year 2025 and for 18 months thereafter.Snee continues to be a candidate for election to the Board at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled for January 28, 2025. If elected, Snee is expected to serve as a director until a successor assumes his executive roles.Snee's career with Hormel Foods spans more than a quarter century. He joined the company in 1989 and assumed roles of increasing responsibility throughout its divisions and at the company's global headquarters.He was named vice president of affiliated business units in 2008, and in 2011 he advanced to leader of Hormel Foods International, overseeing the company's growing global portfolio. He was named president and chief operating officer in October 2015 and chief executive officer in October 2016. He was elected chairman of the board in October 2017.The company said its fiscal 2025 performance outlook remains unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX