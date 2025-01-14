Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the initial sampling of its recently acquired, wholly owned, ZigZag Property (the "Property"), that is contiguous to its Falcon West Lithium Project, located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada (Figure 1).







Figure 1. Dempster East Pegmatite and Falcon West Swarm mineralization trend in relation to the Company's large land package.

A total of 21 samples (six representative characterization samples and 15 channel samples) were collected immediately following the acquisition of the ZigZag Project in November 2024 (See Company's news release dated November 22, 2024). The assays from these samples confirm the presence of very high-grade Lithium, Tantalum, Cesium, Rubidium, and Gallium mineralization at the Dempster East pegmatite located 7 km west of the Company's Falcon West pegmatite swarm (Table 1).

Table 1. Channel composite and grab sample lab results from Dempster East pegmatite on Volta's ZigZag Property





Li Li2O Be Cs Rb Nb Ta Ga Sn Nb/Ta K/Rb Unit Symbol ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm



Detection Limit 15

3 0.1 0.4 2.4 0.2 0.2 0.5



C476301 Grab 5530 1.20 151 330 2910 60.7 78.8 63.1 86.9 0.77 9.6 C476302 Grab 6800 1.48 92 799 3980 32.8 239 50.5 58.8 0.14 9.0 C476303 Grab 10900 2.37 187 479 2650 43.2 110 57.7 106 0.39 11.7 C476304 Grab 15000 3.26 36 813 2340 30.8 216 67.4 208 0.14 10.3 C476305 Grab 6620 1.44 103 857 4540 41 361 43.9 197 0.11 8.8 C476306 Grab 2790 0.61 135 160 995 97.3 262 56.8 69.3 0.37 9.0 C476307 Channel 10700 2.33 148 573 2660 38.9 186 66.1 97.7 0.21 7.5 C476308 Channel 9560 2.08 143 468 2150 38.9 345 54.1 628 0.11 7.4 C476311 Channel 5580 1.21 231 404 3070 58.8 107 54.7 68.7 0.55 8.8 C476312 Channel 1020 0.22 210 287 1650 85 145 60.4 98.7 0.59 7.3 C476315 Channel 2920 0.63 271 802 4920 78.5 457 78.1 214 0.17 5.7 C476316 Channel 4470 0.97 216 844 3110 52.4 395 64 156 0.13 4.8 C476317 Channel 5480 1.19 59 1240 4610 43.5 421 57.6 152 0.10 4.8 C476318 Channel 13700 2.98 79 1130 3020 37.9 196 73.8 189 0.19 5.0 C476319 Channel 9140 1.99 188 746 1880 55 159 59.5 91.1 0.35 7.4 C476320 Channel 5150 1.12 112 206 3070 44.4 66.7 48.1 47.6 0.67 11.1 C476322 Channel 1130 0.25 66 1970 3550 30.5 153 32.5 74.3 0.20 5.4 MEAN

6852 1.49 143 712 3006 51 229 58 150 0.31 7.9

The Company's technical advisor, Dr. Fred Breaks, reviewed the data and commented, "The initial bulk rock chemical data reveal significant pegmatite evolution that infers a transition from albite-spodumene-type into a complex-type pegmatite system. The elevated fractionation is highlighted by maximum values of Ta (457 ppm), Cs (1970 ppm), Rb (4920 ppm), Ga (78.1 ppm), and Sn (628 ppm), coupled with low, very evolved Nb/Ta and K/Rb ratios. Tantalum, a valuable specialty metal, ranges from 67 to 457 ppm. These data indicate their concentrations overlap the lower range of variation for these metals at the North Aubry and South Aubry pegmatites (Seymour Deposit 10.3Mt @ 1.03% Li2O), situated 20 km to the southwest (Tindle, Selway, and Breaks 2002), and signify the potential presence of further evolved spodumene pegmatites proximal to the Dempster East pegmatite."

ZigZag Property Geological Setting

The ZigZag property is located within the Caribou Greenstone Belt, which trends east-northeast along the top of Lake Nipigon. The Caribou Lake Greenstone Belt extends eastward from the larger Onamon-Tashota Greenstone Belt, and lies along the northern margin of the Wabigoon Subprovince and associated granitoid intrusions.

Structurally, the ZigZag property is bisected by two major deep-seated crustal structural trends that are considered to control significant lithium pegmatite swarms at Falcon West and the Aubury Pegmatite systems (Figure 2). The property is unexplored, and the Company considers the potential for the discovery of Ta-rich Lithium pegmatites as good to excellent.

Figure 2. Regional Geology Map - ZigZag Property, NW Ontario

Dempster East Pegmatite

The Dempster East pegmatite was discovered in 1956 and initially explored by Dempster Explorations Ltd. The outcropping irregular pegmatite body has an inferred length of 56m. The dip of the pegmatite and its size are currently unknown. However, the outcrop lies on the side of a small hill, indicating the potential for a large size pegmatite body (Photo 1).

Six historic channel samples by Dempster Explorations Ltd. indicate an average grade of 1.88% Li2O. The mineralogy comprises abundant potassic feldspar and fine-grained prismatic spodumene associated with quartz, albite, muscovite, accessory blue apatite, and black tourmaline. There is no record of any historical drilling.

The recent sampling by the Company indicates the presence of high grade rare elements such as Gallium, Tantalum, Cesium and Rubidium, in addition to high-grade Lithium. The data indicates that the Dempster East pegmatite is highly evolved, marking the transition from an albite-spodumene type to a complex type pegmatite system, as is the case with Green Technology Metals' North Aubry pegmatite deposit to the west.

The Dempster East pegmatite has not been fully exposed on surface. The next steps of exploration will include stripping, prospecting, mapping, structural and a geophysical study of the area.

ASSAY RESULTS

Lithium

The average Li2O content in samples devoid of host rock enclaves is 1.49 wt.% Li2O (range: 0.22 to 3.26 wt.%) which compares well with the historical average of 1.88 wt.% Li2O.

Bulk rock analyses of the rare metals and fractionation indicator ratios (K/Rb and Nb/Ta) are presented in Table 1. A comparison of the Dempster East pegmatite with other lithium pegmatites in the Caribou Lake greenstone belt and elsewhere is given in Table 2. Calculation of the mean rare metal content for the Dempster East pegmatite was undertaken by filtering out samples with obvious host rock contamination as evidenced by significantly higher Ca, Fe, and Mg contents, as marked by asterisks in Table 1.

The lithochemistry accrued from this early stage of exploration will greatly aid in continuing exploration of the larger mineralized system. The presence of more evolved pegmatites supports the exploration model that two pegmatites systems may coalesce in the larger land package, with significant discovery potential to the east of the Dempster East pegmatite, towards the Companies Falcon West property as well as to the southwest. The company plans to continue to explore these highly prospective areas and generate additional targets for initial discovery drill testing.

Table 2. Comparative data for Li, Cs, Rb, Be, Ta, Nb, and Ga and ratios K/Rb and Nb/Ta for the Dempster East pegmatite vs other lithium pegmatites from the Caribou Lake greenstone belt and elsewhere



Lithium (ppm) Beryllium (ppm) Rubidium (ppm) Cesium (ppm) Gallium (ppm) Niobium (ppm) Tantalum (ppm) K/Rb Nb/Ta n Source

Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range Mean Range



Dempster East spodumene pegmatite 6852 1020-15000 143 36-271 3006 995-4920 712 160-1970 58 32.5-78.1 51.2 30.8-97.3 229 66.7-457 7.9 4.8-11.7 0.31 0.10-0.77 16

Swole Lake complex-type, lepidolite-subtype pegmatite 615

272

843

41

41

77 327



21.1

0.23

1 1 North Aubry complex-type, spodumene-subtype Pegmatite 2296 12-15967 294 4-169 1894 34-10601 323 8-3284 75 37-247 396 9-9339 1197 47-10263 12.7 6-47.1 0.53 0.05-1.37 26 1 South Aubry complex-type, spodumene-subtype Pegmatite 2650 32-10140 186 13-411 1400 39-4310 268 19-916 42 31-46 36.2 24-72 97.6 7.4-300 13.2 12.8-13.3 0.63 0.12-1.44 5 1 AM albite-spodumene-type pegmatite, Falcon West (Volta Metals channel data) 5818 1560-7820 147 120-190 2576 2140-3220 210 118-267 58 47.9-68.1 64.1 53-73.8 65.6 29.7-79.4 8 7.7-9.0 1.3 0.4-2.0 7

Tanco complex-type pegmatite,Manitoba (average) 3534

221

5300

4526

79

90

649

5.5

0.14



2

n= number of samples

1. Tindle, A.G., Selway, J.B. and Breaks, F.W. 2006.Electron Microprobe and Bulk Rock and Mineral Compositions of Barren and Fertile

Peraluminous Granitic Rocks and Rare-Element Pegmatites, North-Central and Northeastern Superior Province of Ontario, Miscellaneous Release Data 210.

2. Stilling, A.1997. Bulk composition of the Tanco pegmatite at Bernic Lake, Manitoba, Canada.Unpublished MSc thesis, University of Manitoba, 76p.

Tantalum

Tantalum is significantly enriched in the Dempster East pegmatite. It has a mean value of 229 ppm and an overall range of 66.7 to 457 ppm, with 70% of analyses exceeding 100 ppm (Table 1). The Nb/Ta ratio has a mean upper continental crust average of 16 and reveals strong fractionation as ratios plunge to 0.10 - 0.67 (Table 2), which typically occurs in complex-type pegmatite systems such as the Tanco pegmatite deposit at Bernic Lake, Manitoba (Table 2).

As a reference, the average Ta at Greenbushes mine, Western Australia is 127ppm.

Cesium

The cesium contents of the Dempster East pegmatite areconsiderably elevated, with a mean of 712 ppm and a range of 160 to 1,970 ppm that infer a transition to a complex-type pegmatite system. Similar cesium values are documented from the adjacent North and South Aubry pegmatite deposits (323 and 268 ppm, respectively).

Furthermore, the mean cesium at Dempster East is considerably higher than the AM lithium pegmatite (210 ppm), 7km to the northeast that forms part of the Company's Falcon Lake pegmatite group, and supports an east-to-southwest direction of increasing fractionation for the ZigZag claim block. This supports previous data collected on Falcon West, that suggests the entire 7km unexplored structural fairway has good to excellent potential to host increasingly evolved pegmatites, containing multi-element rare elements.

Rubidium

Rubidium is also enriched with a mean value of 3,006 ppm (ranging from 995 to 4,920 ppm) and broadly shows a positive correlation with cesium. A significant number of Rb anomalies (61%) exceed the 2,000 ppm level. The K/Rb ratio, a useful indicator of magmatic fractionation, has a mean of 8.3 in a restricted range of 4.1 to 11.7 that overlaps the average for the Tanco pegmatite deposit at 5.5 and the data population of the North Aubry pegmatite (Table 2).

Gallium

Gallium is enriched in all samples with a mean of 58 ppm and a range of 32.5 to 78.1 ppm.

Gallium, is a critical component in semiconductors, telecommunications, renewable energy sectors and may also be considered as a possible heat exchange medium in nuclear reactors. Canada and the U.S. rely on gallium for telecommunications, defense, and green energy. Gallium is also used in semiconductors, AI circuitry, radar and microchips.

Photo 1. Channel sampling along the Dempster East Pegmatite on the ZigZag Property



Geopolitical Considerations:

On December 3, 2024, China announced an immediate ban on the export of multiple critical metals, including gallium, exacerbating supply chain challenges. These restrictions are part of a broader trade conflict over critical technologies. Countries like the U.S., Canada, and numerous European countries are ramping up efforts to develop domestic gallium and rare earth sources and processing capabilities to reduce reliance on China.

China currently accounts for 98% of worldwide primary low-purity gallium production.

Despite gallium's importance to today's and future technologies, the United States is reliant on imports for 100% of its supply of this avant-garde tech metal. Most of these supplies, come from China. Canada currently has partnerships for critical minerals with the U.K., U.S., Australia, and Japan (https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/our-critical-minerals-strategic-partnerships.html).

For reference, the Codero Deposit in Nevada is one of the largest unmined primary gallium deposits in North America, and contains 15M tonnes at 47.7ppm, with a cut off grade at 30ppm.

Tantalum

In Canada, the Sinomine owned Tanco Mine in Manitoba, has the largest tantalum reserves in Canada, estimated reserves of 2.1M tonnes of ore grading 0.22% tantalum. The mine also has 7.3M tonnes of ore grading 2.76% lithium. Tantalum has not been mined in the U.S. since 1959.

The most important uses for tantalum are in electrolytic capacitors and corrosion-resistant chemical equipment. Tantalum capacitors have the highest capacitance per unit volume of any capacitors and are used extensively in miniaturized electrical circuitry.

Rubidium

Today most rubidium is obtained as a byproduct of lithium. Rubidium has a critical role in emerging technologies and its limited supply make it a valuable strategic resource in quantum research. Rubidium is also used in fiber optics night-vision technology and telecommunications.

Upcoming Events

The Company will be attending and exhibiting on site at the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada event ("PDAC 2025") in Toronto, ON. Volta is exhibiting in the Investors Exchange from March 2-5, 2025 at booth number 2728.

Additionally, Volta is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected to present at the Investor Forum as part of the Electric Materials at PDAC 2025. More details for the presentations can be found at this link: https://pdac.ca/convention-2025/programming-2025/corporate-presentation-forum-for-investors-2025/electric-materials-2-2025.

For more information on PDAC 2025, please click here.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

For more information about the Company, view Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, tantalum and gallium projects in Northwestern Ontario, considered one of the most prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world. To find out more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West/ZigZag Project, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

SOURCE: Volta Metals Ltd.