Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean", or the "Company") announced today that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 7,490,221 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted notice that the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with Desjardins Securities Inc. The ASPP was approved by the TSX on January 13, 2025, and commenced today, January 14, 2025.

The ASPP is intended to facilitate repurchases of Common Shares at times under the NCIB when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restrictions or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Before the commencement of any trading blackout period, Andean may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB during the ensuing blackout period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Andean in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP.

The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (b) the NCIB expires; or (c) Andean terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP constitutes an "automatic securities purchase plan" under applicable Canadian securities law.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Common Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

The Company's current NCIB commenced on January 3, 2025, and will remain active until January 2, 2026, or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Company's election. All purchases of Common Shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of Common Shares purchased under the NCIB.

There can be no assurance as to the precise number of Common Shares that will be purchased pursuant to the NCIB, if any. The Company may discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

