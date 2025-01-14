Rheinmetall's stock continues to demonstrate remarkable strength in market performance, with recent trading sessions showing significant momentum. The defense contractor's shares have exhibited impressive growth, doubling in value since January 2024's low of €313.40, approaching the 52-week high of €663.80 achieved in early December. This robust performance is underpinned by strong financial results, with third-quarter revenues surging 39.53% to €2.45 billion. Despite some daily trading volatility, including recent fluctuations between €652.20 and €640.20, the overall trajectory remains positive, with notably high trading volumes exceeding 126,000 shares in recent sessions.

Future Outlook and Key Dates

Analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Rheinmetall's future prospects, setting an average price target of €698.25. Shareholders can anticipate increased dividends, with projections indicating a rise from €5.70 to €7.71 per share. The company has scheduled key financial releases for 2025, including the annual report on March 12, followed by quarterly reports in May and November, providing investors with crucial insights into the company's continued performance trajectory.

