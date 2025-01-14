Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862503 | ISIN: JP3362700001 | Ticker-Symbol: MILA
Tradegate
14.01.25
13:40 Uhr
32,750 Euro
-0,220
-0,67 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,32032,88015:00
32,52032,77014:57
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 13:54 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Completion of Mitsui transfer and agreement with MOL on ownership in AKOFS Offshore

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to press release dated 6 November 2024 concerning the agreement between Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") on the transfer of all of Mitsui's interests in AKOFS Offshore AS ("AKOFS Offshore"). The transfer has today been completed as per the terms agreed, whereby Akastor now controls 75% of the shares in AKOFS Offshore.

Simultaneously with the above-mentioned completion, the remaining two shareholders Akastor and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("MOL") have entered into a new shareholders agreement effective as from today. Additionally, Akastor and MOL have today entered into a separate transaction agreement for transfer of 8.3% of the shares in AKOFS Offshore from Akastor to MOL, which when completed will give an ownership interest of 2/3 and 1/3, respectively. The transaction is entered into on an "as is "basis, on substantially same commercial terms as Akastor's acquisition from Mitsui and includes transfer of a proportional portion of the shareholder loans and debt interests relating to AKOFS Offshore. Completion of the transaction is expected to take place later in Q1 2025. AKOFS Offshore will remain as a jointly controlled entity to Akastor.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About AKOFS Offshore:

AKOFS Offshore is a provider of vessel-based subsea well installation and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates three specialized offshore vessels, AKOFS Santos, Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer, with the first two vessels contracted to Petrobras for work in Brazil and the last one contracted to Equinor for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company employed 360 people as per the end of 2024. AKOFS Offshore is owned by Akastor AS (75%) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (25%).

For further information, please visit homepage: https://www.akofsoffshore.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-completion-of-mitsui-transfer-and-agreement-with-mol-on-ownership-in-akofs-offshore-302350455.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.