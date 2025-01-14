Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) program at the Sherridon Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") Project in Manitoba. DHEM is an electrical geophysical method which identifies the presence and location of massive mineralization in the vicinity of the drill hole.

Eight holes are planned to be tested with DHEM by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc ("EarthEx") of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The DHEM method is designed to delineate off hole conductors up to 200 m from the hole in all directions, which may represent undrilled massive sulphide. The EarthEx crew are currently on site at Sherridon, and measurement will begin soon.

In combination with assay results, geological interpretation, and surface geophysics, the results from the DHEM survey will be used to identify targets for future drill testing during 2025.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. commented, "We look forward to receiving the DHEM results from Sherridon and appreciate the efforts of the EarthEx crew under winter conditions. This type of geophysical survey is tried and tested for VMS deposits, with nearby peers Foran Mining Corp and Callinex Mines Inc each having achieved targeting success. DHEM can identify sub-surface EM conductors well away from the position of the drill hole, that may represent massive sulphide which form high priority exploration targets for future drill testing.

In addition to undertaking this new geophysical work, we anticipate all results from the Q4 2024 drill program will be available for reporting before the end of January, the results from which are helping to guide our 2025 winter drilling program."

Sherridon is a well-known VMS camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, having both a significant mining history and five near surface copper-rich historical mineral resources (see Press Release dated November 1 2024). Drilling by T2 Metals during 2023 and 2024 intersected high grade copper and gold over significant intervals at the Lost Lake and Cold Lake prospects including:

SHN24014 6.49 m @ 1.82% Cu, 3.34% Zn, 0.74 g/t Au, 16.0 g/t Ag from 97.15 m

(See press release dated 14th December 2024)

SHN23005 23.50 m @ 1.18% Cu, 1.46% Zn, 6.8 g/t Au and 40.4 g/t Ag from 38.00 m;

(See press release dated 1st March 2024)

Preparation is underway for a Q1 2025 drilling program, planned to begin within a month, when winter conditions allow, and for which the Company is fully funded. Drilling results from the Q4 2024 program are anticipated to be available for release in full before the end of January 2025.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida and Copper Eagle Projects in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

Figure 1: Location of Sherridon Project, Manitoba with competitor projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/237095_7c0de00364c47a6a_002full.jpg

