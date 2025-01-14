WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK), Tuesday announced a distribution agreement with Magenta Technology Ltd., a critical technologies and components supplier, to reach its customers across Turkiye and UAE.The company intends Magenta to deliver Field Programmable Gate Array or FPGA, and embedded FPGA solutions efficiently and effectively to its clients in high-demand sectors.QuickLogic's stock is climbing 3.07 percent, to $8.74 on the Nasdaq during the pre-market hours.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX