HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Expects 2024 Net Revenue Up 24%, Driving Positive Cash Flow

Results Driven by 80% Growth in Subscription-Based Recurring Revenue, Strengthening Customer Retention and Lifetime Value (LTV)

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), an innovative platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals, expects to report record results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

For full year 2024, net revenue is expected to exceed a record $3.1 million, up 24% year-over-year. Combined with strong margin performance, the revenue growth is expected to drive positive operating cash flow for the year.

"Our anticipated record-breaking revenue and profits for the year reflects strong performance across our direct-to-consumer channels and our strengthening momentum with key retail partners," commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts.

"We believe our focus on customer retention, product quality and innovation, and strategic customer engagement continues to set us apart from the competition," added Pitts. "We have also been effective in leveraging our expertise to dominate key sales channels, like Amazon, where we see the potential to generate millions in additional annual sales with each new product launch."

Healthy Extracts' record Amazon sales in 2024 was demonstrated by its top three ranking in its category, and this resulting from its optimized sales and marketing efforts.

The company's successful "Subscribe & Save" program for both Amazon and direct-to-consumer sales boosted its recurring revenue stream, up 80% year-over-year, while strengthening customer retention and lifetime value (LTV).

2025 Outlook

"As we begin the new year, we are looking forward to building upon our success in 2024 with the launch of a new series of groundbreaking products," continued Pitts. "Targeting for release during the first quarter, these new products will be specifically formulated for new high-growth categories."

These anticipated new products include a groundbreaking on-the-go hydration product; an easy-to-consume sugar blocker; and a revolutionary heart health formulation targeting the more than 40 million statin users in the U.S.

The hydration and sugar blocker represent new category entries for the company, while the new heart health product is expected to expand this most successful category for the company to new levels.

All of these products will tap the company's well-established customer base, while attracting new audiences and creating significant cross-selling opportunities.

"We enter 2025 with solid cash flow, manageable debt, and a highly favorable capitalization structure," said Pitts. "This strong position supports our outlook for another year of record growth. We also see our M&A opportunities further strengthening our positive outlook and enhancing our ability to deliver greater shareholder value."

The preliminary unaudited results provided in this press release are estimates only and subject to change without notice until the company officially reports its audited annual results in March.

About Healthy Extracts"Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

