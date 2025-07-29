HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Acquires Precision-Dosed Nutraceutical Gummy Technology Innovator and Manufacturer, Gummy USA

Transformative acquisition projected to generate up to an additional $7 million in annualized revenue in 2025 and further expand bottom line.

Brings HACCP, GMP-certified, and FDA-registered manufacturing in-house for the first time, with production capacity scalable to $20 million in annual revenue and potential to reach full capacity in 2026.

New white label and private label commercial customers that include premium brands and distributors.

Adds new oral delivery and proprietary manufacturing technology, with precision-dosed gummies that complement existing exclusive delivery systems of on-the-go gel packs and functional drinking straws.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in plant-based nutraceuticals targeting heart, brain, and gut health, has acquired Florida-based Gummy USA, an advanced developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical gummies, in an all-stock transaction.

The strategic acquisition further builds out Healthy Extracts' vertical integration of R&D, manufacturing, marketing and distribution with a new fully in-house HACCP, GMP-certified and FDA-registered manufacturing facility.

Combined with the company's existing two exclusive delivery systems (gel-packs and functional drinking straws), the Gummy USA development and production platform unlocks a third specialized product marketing channel of precision-dosed nutraceutical gummies.

Based upon existing customer commitments and anticipated growth in order flow, the new Gummy USA unit is projected to generate up to $3.5 million in revenue in the second half of 2025, with the facility having the potential to reach its $20 million annual revenue production capacity in 2026.

Health Extracts recently reiterated guidance of $4.2 million in net revenues for 2025, up 34% year-over-year. Now combined with Gummy USA, the company sees ending the year at an overall annualized net revenue run rate exceeding $11.5 million-or nearly four times net revenue of $3.1 million in 2024.

The Gummy USA Florida manufacturing facility includes in-house R&D that is expected to further accelerate Healthy Extracts' overall product development, enhance already high margins, and substantially strengthen its IP portfolio.

The facility's new state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment was certified over the past year and is operated by highly trained production staff. Healthy Extracts has committed substantial funding to the new Gummy USA unit to support an anticipated increase in production and order fulfillment.

Representing a further strengthening of Healthy Extracts' management team and governance, Gummy USA founder, seasoned entrepreneur and manufacturing engineer, Don Swanson, has been appointed president and chairman of the board of Healthy Extracts. Duke Pitts will continue to serve as CEO and director.

Swanson is a recognized innovator in the fast-growing $13 billion global gummy supplement market, having invented and developed advanced, patent-pending white-label and private-label manufacturing solutions tailored for the health and wellness and clinical use markets.

"The transformative acquisition of Gummy USA accelerates our ability to bring clinically advanced products to market and drive strong revenue growth, as well as better position us for our planned uplist to a national exchange," stated Pitts. "We anticipate announcing major new customer wins over the coming weeks."

"As we continue to scale Healthy Extracts into a category-defining nutraceutical leader, this strategic acquisition adds more than just customers and manufacturing capacity, but more importantly, industry-leading expertise that has developed cutting-edge, proprietary production technology," added Pitts. "Don brings to us decades of experience and innovation in nutraceuticals and precision delivery systems, with this representing an exceptional value-add to our whole organization."

The acquisition also advances Healthy Extracts M&A strategy, which has included the successful acquisition BergametNA for heart health and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) for nootropic formulations-both supported by clinical research, patented formulations and proprietary manufacturing technologies.

The integration of Gummy USA's development and production capabilities will enable these two existing business units to more easily and cost-effectively develop and launch new products-such as the recently introduced Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw and Hydrate EZ and MYNUS Sugar Blocker gel-packs.

"We view this merger as representing the future of nutraceutical development and delivery," commented Swanson. "The combination and cross-pollination of our strong brands, experienced management, distribution networks, and visionary product roadmaps creates a powerful platform for rapid growth across our organizations. We see our combination also further supporting our mission of setting new standards for quality and innovation in the functional gummy industry."

"As now part of a public company with seasoned management experienced in the capital markets, we are already benefiting from more favorable access to growth capital that will enable us to more rapidly scale," added Swanson. "After an extensive search and evaluation process, we selected Healthy Extracts because of its favorable capital structure, with this supporting the ability of the combined companies to achieve a listing on a major exchange through growth and capitalization. We're very exciting about the future ahead."

You can learn more about the benefits of the acquisition in a video posted on the company's YouTube channel here.

Additional details related to the transaction are also available in a Form 8-K as filed by the company with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Don Swanson Bio

Don Swanson brings to Healthy Extracts nearly a decade of experience in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing and gummy innovation. He has successfully designed and implemented state-of-the-art production facilities across multiple international regions where his proprietary processes have delivered unmatched manufacturing precision.

Under his visionary leadership, Gummy USA has secured multiple major customer orders while setting new industry standards for quality, regulatory compliance, and supply chain efficiency.

A recognized innovator in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy sectors, Swanson has developed extensive IP, including a patent portfolio related to the industry, and has managed global pharmaceutical enhancements for more than 500 clients.

His expertise spans automated controls, advanced fluid dynamics, and blockchain-enabled product authentication which have solved critical production inefficiencies while protecting brand integrity.

About Healthy Extracts

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals that deliver transformational health benefits. The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients, offer clinically tested heart and brain health formulations.

BergametNA offers the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, a unique superfruit which has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company holds exclusive IP on innovative delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which enable superior bioavailability and consumer convenience.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

