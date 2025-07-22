HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Expects Record Sales for Q2 2025, Driving Strong Positive Adj. EBITDA

Q2 2025 adjusted EBIDTA at nearly $100,000, demonstrating strong leverage in the company's marketing and distribution channel platform.

Subscription-based recurring revenue continues to drive strong positive cash flow with more than 107% increase from Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers and 88% increase in DTC subscription customers.

Continued market and product line expansion keeping performance on track for another record second half and full year; maintaining guidance of 34% net revenue growth in 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in research-based nutraceuticals for transformational health and longevity, reported preliminary unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Second quarter 2025 net revenue is expected to exceed a record $970,000, up more than 8% from the same year-ago quarter, with the expected to further build throughout the year.

Adjusted EBIDTA in the second quarter is expected to total nearly $100,000, driven by increasing strength of the company's marketing programs and multi-channel distribution network.

Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increased 107% and Direct-to-Consumer subscription-based customers increased 88% compared to the same year ago quarter. Subscription growth continues to expand the company's recurring revenue stream and customer lifetime value, while enhancing customer communications and retention.

"We have now achieved record-setting revenue for three consecutive quarters as our growth strategies continue to bear fruit," commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "These results once again demonstrate our strengthening performance across our direct-to-consumer and retail channels for both our traditional and new product offerings."

"We also maintained our top three Amazon ranking in our category, with this due to our well-tuned marketing strategies," continued Pitts. "These strategies are supported by unique formulations and range of delivery systems that our customers find exceptionally beneficial for their heart and brain health-and now also for their sleep and gut health."

As the result of years of research and development, Healthy Extracts recently launched three new product formulations representing new product categories that include sleep and gut health. The company has been able to successfully cross-promote these products across multiple sales channels. The new products position the company for substantial revenue growth and profitability over the coming quarters.

"We plan to drive future growth by launching additional products and new categories in the current third quarter," noted Pitts. "This includes a new oral delivery system based on exclusive IP provided by Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS), with whom we also recently established an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement for North America."

Healthy Extracts' heart heath unit, Bergamet NA, recently introduced two new products, with the company's major brand ambassador, Whitney Johns, also launching several-all which premiered during this summer's Amazon Prime Day:

Revolutionary heart health formulation, STAT10 : Targets an unmet need of more than 40 million statin users in the U.S. featuring CoQ10, Berberine and Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.

Science-based healthy sleep formulation, 4Sleep : Natural sleep supplement specially designed to support deeper, more restorative rest.

Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw: Exclusive technology that delivers up to 4 grams of prebiotic fiber and 60B CFUs of probiotic. This new oral delivery technology will be featured in other new products to be launched in 2025.

The new Healthy Extracts products based on a second exclusive delivery system from GelTeq include:

MYNUS: Unique sugar blocker formulation designed to reduce up to 42% of the sugar impact from meals. MYNUS on-the-go gel-packs will be offered under the company's exclusive U.S. and Canadian licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq.

Hydrate EZ: Convenient on-the-go gel pack specially formulated to provide hydration, focus, recovery, and sleep benefits without the need for mixing.

"We believe our product innovation and well-tuned systems for customer engagement and retention has continued to differentiate our brands from the competition," said Pitts. "Given the strong leverage we have created in our business model, we see these new products each generating on their own millions in additional annual revenues and at our traditional high gross margins."

"Our solid cash flow and favorable capitalization structure also enables us to pursue opportunistic M&A opportunities, particularly those that provide exclusive IP that would differentiate us from our industry peers. Overall, we believe we remain well positioned for another year of record growth in revenues, cash flow and shareholder value."

Pitts discussed the company's M&A activity, which currently include multiple target candidates, in a video interview recently posted to the company's YouTube channel here.

2025 Outlook

Based upon the strong revenue performance in the first half of 2025 and better forward visibility, the company recently increased its outlook for total net revenue for the full year of 2025 to more than $4.2 million, representing growth of more than 34% over 2024.

New product launches across new categories and formats which are scheduled for the year are expected to drive this growth with greater profitability (excluding non-cash-based expenses).

The new products are expected to benefit from the broad market channels the company has strategically developed and invested in over the last several years. The company plans to drive future growth by reinvesting its profits into new product development and channel expansion.

The preliminary unaudited results presented in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company officially reports its quarterly results in August.

