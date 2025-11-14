HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Reports Record Q3 2025, with Revenue up 23%

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in plant-based nutraceutical innovations, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q3 and 9M 2025 Financial Highlights

In Q3 2025, net revenue increased 23% to a record for a third quarter totaling $918,000. On a first nine-month basis, net revenue increased 20% to a record $2.8 million. The growth was driven by technological innovation combined with strong direct-to-consumer and retail sales.

Gross profit in the third quarter decreased 26% to $447,000 or 48.7% of net revenue. On a nine-month basis, gross profit declined 2% to $1.5 million or 63.9% of net revenues. The decline was due in part to increased supply chain costs related to transportation and increased raw material costs due to new import tariffs, with the higher year-ago gross margin largely the result of certain non-repeating inventory adjustment.

Net loss totaled $395,000 or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter, compared to net income of $354,000 or $0.12 per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. The net loss included certain one-time M&A costs related to the merger with Gummy USA.

Direct-to-consumer product subscriptions increased 58% and Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increased 98%. Subscription customer growth continued to expand the company's recurring revenue stream and increase customer lifetime value, while enhancing customer communications and retention.

Q3 Operational Highlights

Healthy Extracts maintained its top three category ranking on Amazon.com, with the strong performance due to the company's highly optimized sales and marketing strategies.

Officially launch to the North American market two new breakthrough performance and wellness products featuring Gelteq's (NASDAQ:GELS) proprietary gel-based delivery system: Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar. Designed for today's on-the-go lifestyle, Hydrate EZ delivers great tasting rapid hydration and essential electrolytes in a convenient 2-oz. gel pack format with twist-off cap. The no-mix, no-mess electrolyte gel is designed to keep the consumer hydrated, energized, and balanced without sugar or caffeine. Mynus Sugar gel-pack is a clinically formulated supplement that supports healthy post-meal carbohydrate metabolism. It is designed to reduce the amount of sugar absorbed into the bloodstream after eating carbohydrates. Like with Hydrate EZ, no water or mixing is required, just easy-to-take-along soft gel-packs that can be thrown into a backpack, purse or glovebox and consumed on-the-go, anytime, anywhere.

Realized continue strong initial sales of STAT10, a revolutionary heart health formulation containing CoQ10, Berberine and Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit which was launched in the second quarter. The product has significantly expanded Healthy Extracts' addressable market beyond general heart health to supporting the unmet nutritional needs of 40 million existing statin users in the U.S. Clinically formulated to support nutrients inhibited by statins, STAT10 addresses the common side effects of muscle and joint pain, weakness and tiredness often associated with statins. The ingredients in STAT10 have been shown in clinical research to support heart health and the nutrients inhibited by statins.

Subsequent Events

On October 1, Healthy Extracts completed the merger with Florida-based Gummy USA, a leading developer and advanced manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical gummies. The strategic combination further builds out Healthy Extracts' vertical integration of R&D, outsourced manufacturing, marketing and distribution with the addition of Gummy USA's HACCP, GMP-certified and FDA-registered manufacturing facility.

Combined with Healthy Extracts' existing exclusive delivery systems (gel-packs and functional drinking straws), Gummy USA unlocks a third specialized product development and marketing channel comprised of precision-dosed gummies for both the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

A seasoned entrepreneur and manufacturing engineer, and Gummy USA founder, Don Swanson, was appointed CEO and chairman of Healthy Extracts, further strengthening Healthy Extracts' management team.

Swanson is a recognized innovator in the fast-growing $13 billion global gummy supplement market, having invented and developed advanced, patent-pending white-label and private-label manufacturing solutions tailored for the health & wellness and pharma markets.

The Gummy USA Florida manufacturing facility and in-house R&D has already begun to accelerate Healthy Extracts' overall product development and manufacturing process, enhance gross margins, and substantially strengthen the company's IP portfolio.

Gummy USA's white label and private label commercial customers include premium brands and distributors. Healthy Extracts recently announced a major 6 million nutraceutical gummy follow-on order from a woman's health nutraceutical leader, with the ordering adding to an already projected record fourth quarter and full year.

The nutraceutical gummies address a specialized need and were formulated under the guidance of the client's team of top-rated doctors, clinical professors and healthcare professionals, including board-certified internists, best-selling authors and leaders in family medicine.

Based on existing customer commitments and anticipated growth in order flow, the new Gummy USA unit is currently projected to generate substantial revenue growth in the fourth quarter and into the new year, with its manufacturing facility having the potential to reach its current $20 million annual revenue production capacity in 2026.

Management Commentary

"We've now achieved record-setting revenues for the fourth quarter in a row," noted Healthy Extracts CEO and Gummy USA founder, Don Swanson. "This performance demonstrates how our well-tuned growth strategies continue to produce phenomenal results. The 23% year-over-year increase in revenues reveals our strengthening performance across our direct-to-consumer and retail channels.

"Our strong branding and marketing strategies also helped us maintain our top three Amazon ranking in our category. New customers are finding our unique, science-based formulations and range of delivery systems to be especially beneficial for their heart, brain and gut health.

"The result of years of research and development, during the quarter we launch of Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar which represents for us two new product categories. They are also the first of their kind to enter the North American nutraceutical market based on Gelteq's advanced consumable gel technology. These new products differentiate us from the competition, and we have been cross promoting them across our multiple sales channels.

"Gelteq's unique gel manufacturing process complements our new exclusive SureDose gummy manufacturing and functional drinking straw technologies. Given the strong leverage we have created in our operational model, we believe that each of the new products we launched over the last several months have the potential to generate millions in additional annual revenues.

"Healthy Extract's transformative merger with Gummy USA has greatly strengthened the combined company's ability to bring clinically advanced products to market and better positions us for our planned uplist to a national exchange.

"We see the contribution of Gummy USA also advancing our existing business units, BergametNA for heart health and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN) for brain health and performance. We expect the integration of Gummy USA's development and production capabilities to enable BergametNA and UBN to more easily and cost-effectively develop and launch new products.

"We continue to believe that the combination of Healthy Extracts with Gummy USA heralds the future of nutraceutical development, production and oral delivery technology. Our collective strong brands, experienced management, distribution networks, and visionary product roadmaps has created a powerful platform for rapid growth across the organization.

"Looking ahead, we expect our specialized manufacturing capabilities, exclusive delivery systems, customer retention, product innovation, and strategic engagement will continue to differentiate our company and brands from the competition.

"We plan to drive future growth by launching additional products across new categories during the final quarter of 2025 and into next year. We believe our solid cash flow and favorable capitalization structure enables us to pursue additional complementary M&A opportunities, particularly those that provide exclusive IP that would set us from our industry peers.

"In light of these many positive factors, we believe we remain on track for a strong finish to the year and have set the stage for another record year in 2026, and for this to drive significant gains in shareholder value over the long term."

Future Product Roadmap

The company is currently preparing to roll out additional new product formulations across new product categories, with strategic cross-promotion planned across all channels.

The recent addition to the company's technology portfolio of unique oral delivery systems like the fiber straw and precision-dosed gummies enables the company to expand into new distribution channels, such as fitness and elderly care centers, as well as further into physical retail, healthcare provider networks and direct-to-consumer subscriptions.

The company plans to roll out additional functional fiber drinking straws that address high-demand segments of health and wellness, such as hydration, workout recovery, and metabolic health. This is expected to include a straw product scientifically infused with GLP-1 for regulating blood sugar levels and appetite.

The company sees these innovative products helping it to further tap a global functional foods and beverage market that is expected to exceed $793 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Nutraceutical gummies and straws can be especially helpful for those suffering from 'pill fatigue' or have difficulty swallowing pills. These new formats have also become especially popular with younger generations who typically don't like swallowing pills.

Q3 and 9M 2025 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased 23% to $918,000 from $745,000 in the third quarter 2024, with the increase primarily due to product line and distribution channel expansion. On a first nine-month basis, net revenue increased 20% to $2.8 million.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 decreased 26% to $447,000 or 48.7% of net revenue, compared to $602,460 or 80.9% of net revenue in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was due in part to increased supply chain costs related to transportation and increased raw material costs related to new import tariffs, with the higher year-ago gross margin largely the result of certain non-repeating inventory adjustment. On a nine-month basis, gross profit decreased only 2% to $1.5 million, with gross margin at 63.9%.

Operating expenses increased 75% to $907,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $517,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to one-time costs related to the merger with Gummy USA estimated at $23,000 and one-time costs for issuing common stock for services estimated at $359,000, as well as an increase in advertising fees to support revenue growth. On a nine-month basis, operating expenses increased 23% to $2.1 million.

Net loss in the third quarter totaled $395,000 or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $354,000 or $0.12 per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. The loss in net income was primarily due to the change in fair value on derivative and increase in general and administrative expenses, include certain one-time costs associated with the Gummy USA merger and for issuing common stock for services. For the first nine months, net loss was $727,000 or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $394,000 or $0.13 basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled a loss of $52,000 as compared to a gain of $143,000 in the same year-ago period. For the first nine months of 2025, it totaled a loss of $146,000 compared to a gain of $201,000 in the first nine months of 2024.

Cash total $189,000 at September 30, 2025, compared to $112,000 at December 31, 2024, with the increase primarily due to net proceeds from financing activities.

2025 Financial Outlook

Given the strong revenue performance in the nine months of 2025, combined with the expected additional contribution of Gummy USA order flow in the final quarter of the year, the company is on track to generating annualized net revenue of more than $11.5 million by year end. This compares to $3.1 million in the full-year of 2024 or up 270%.

New product across new categories and formats that were launched throughout the year are expected to continue to drive growth with greater profitability (excluding non-cash-based expenses). They are expected to benefit from the broad market channels the company has strategically invested in and developed over the last several years.

The company plans to drive future growth by reinvesting its cashflow and profits into new product development, sales and marketing, greater manufacturing capacity, potential acquisitions, and the further expansion of its distribution and sales channels.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers. Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which are EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined for the purposes of this press release as net income before Income tax expense, Interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to stock-based option/warrant expense, change in fair value of derivative, offering costs, and M&A-related expense.

Healthy Extracts' management believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures of our operating performance and provide our investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it provides our investors additional measures of our core business. However, non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and investors are cautioned that non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Managements' method of calculating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ materially from the method used by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table below. See the table, Consolidated Statement of Operations, further below for the weighted average number of common shares used for the determination of adjusted EBITDA basic and diluted earnings per common share.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ (395,394 ) $ 354,466 $ (727,133 ) $ (393,742 ) Income tax expense - - - - Interest expense, net of interest income 56,171 39,963 119,988 131,268 Depreciation and amortization 635 203 1,329 (343 ) EBITDA (338,588 ) 394,632 (605,816 ) (262,817 ) Stock-based option/warrant expense 239,594 54,345 359,746 106,166 Stock issued for services 145,168 - 145,168 81,347 Change in fair value of derivative (120,891 ) (309,037 ) (67,423 ) 273,435 Offering costs - 2,657 - 2,657 M&A expenses (Gummy USA merger) 22,645 - 22,645 - EBITDA adjustments 286,516 (252,035 ) 460,136 463,605 Adjusted EBITDA $ (52,071 ) $ 142,598 $ (145,680 ) $ 200,788 Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTH ENDING FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE Revenue $ 917,975 $ 744,916 $ 2,817,910 $ 2,342,091 Net revenue 917,975 744,916 2,817,910 2,342,091 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 470,725 142,456 1,352,848 845,185 Total cost of revenue 470,725 142,456 1,352,848 845,185 GROSS PROFIT 447,250 602,460 1,465,062 1,496,906 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 907,363 517,068 2,139,630 1,485,945 Total operating expenses 907,363 517,068 2,139,630 1,485,945 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (56,172 ) (39,963 ) (119,988 ) (131,268 ) Change in fair value on derivative 120,891 309,037 67,423 (273,436 ) Total other income (expense) 64,720 269,074 (52,565 ) (404,703 ) Net income/(loss) before income tax provision (395,394 ) 354,466 (727,133 ) (393,742 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (395,394 ) $ 354,466 $ (727,133 ) $ (393,742 ) Income/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 6,755,492 2,974,892 6,755,492 2,974,892

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(Unaudited) (Audited) SEPTEMBER30, DECEMBER31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 189,452 112,020 Accounts receivable 31,264 11,004 Deposit - 16,890 Inventory, net 966,522 1,361,216 Note receivable 391,890 - Offering costs 149,274 149,274 Right of use asset, net - 8,984 Total current assets 1,728,402 1,659,388 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Fixed assets 21,418 3,445 Patents/Trademarks 521,881 521,881 Deposit 23,364 - Goodwill 193,260 193,260 Long-term investment 23,536,656 - Right of use asset 166,086 - Total non-current assets 24,462,665 718,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,191,067 2,377,973 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 121,350 52,247 Accrued interest payable 4,980 67,770 Accrued interest payable - related party 56,324 31,652 Accrued liabilities 162,696 248,609 Lease liabilities - current 62,516 9,222 Notes payable - related party - current 588,625 399,388 Convertible debt, net of discount - current 177,207 530,860 Total current liabilities 1,173,697 1,339,749 Lease liabilities - long-term 105,219 - Notes payable 110,613 2,427 Notes payable - related party - non-current 175,277 - Convertible debt, net of discount - non-current 6,750 - Derivative liabilities 557,997 625,420 Total non-current liabilities 955,856 627,847 Total current and total liabilities 2,129,552 1,967,596 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized,

none and none shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

16,870,868 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, and

2,989,406 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and 368,413 354,532 Additional paid-in capital 43,665,977 19,301,589 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,166 shares, respectively (5,400 ) (5,400 ) Accumulated deficit (19,967,477 ) (19,240,344 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,061,514 410,377 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 26,191,067 2,377,973

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

