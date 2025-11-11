HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Nutraceutical Technology Leader, Healthy Extracts, Invited to Present at the Trickle Research Microcap Conference on November 13, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in science-based nutraceuticals and oral delivery technology for transformational health and longevity, has been invited to present at the annual fall Trickle Research Microcap Conference being held at the Topgolf Centennial in Centennial, Colorado on November 13, 2025.

On the day of the event, a live stream of the conference can be viewed here. Healthy Extracts is scheduled to present at 3:06 p.m. Mountain time (5:06 p.m. Eastern time).

Hosted by Trickle Research, the conference connects buy-side investors with select public companies within the microcap equities market. The exclusive, invitation-only event will feature company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities with investors that include institutional managers, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

During the conference, Healthy Extracts' senior management will highlight the company's unique platform designed to acquire, develop, and market innovative nutraceutical products and technologies. The platform has produced several consecutive quarters of record financial results, with third quarter 2025 net revenue expected up more than 23% versus the same year-ago quarter.

Much of this phenomenal growth is due to the company's fast-growing subscription-based recurring revenue. For Q3 2025, the company's direct-to-consumer product subscriptions climbed 58% and Amazon.com "Subscribe & Save" orders were up 98% over the past year.

The company's popular products and highly optimized sales and marketing strategies have helped it maintain its top three category ranking on Amazon over the past year.

The company will also review its recent transformative merger with Gummy USA which has dramatically accelerated the company's growth outlook by more than 50%. Completed at the beginning of October, the merger has already started to generate market and product line expansion. A recently announced major 6 million nutraceutical gummy follow-on order from a woman's health nutraceutical leader has added to an already projected record fourth quarter and full year.

New proprietary, patent-pending SureDose gummy manufacturing technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers needing precision-dosed nutraceutical gummies.

This unique gummy manufacturing technology complements Healthy Extracts' other exclusive oral delivery technologies that include Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) gel packs and functional drinking straws now featured in the Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw, a private-label product of Whitney Johns Nutrition.

Investors interested in attending the conference may submit their request here.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

