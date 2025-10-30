HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Expects Record Q3 2025 with Net Revenue up 23%

Net revenue expected to total approximately $920,000 for the third quarter of 2025, up 23% versus the same year-ago quarter-a record for a third quarter.

Subscription-based recurring revenue continued to drive strong cash flow, with a more than 98% increase in Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers and 58% increase in DTC subscription customers.

Completed merger with Gummy USA, driving continued market and product line expansion and keeping results on track for a record fourth quarter and full year.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in science-based nutraceuticals and oral delivery technology for transformational health and longevity, reported preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Third quarter 2025 net revenue is expected to total approximately $920,000, up 23% from the same year-ago quarter and marking a new record for a third quarter. This does not include revenues from the Gummy USA merger that became effective at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Last week, the company announced a follow-on order totaling 6 million nutraceutical gummies that is expected to have a significant positive impact on fourth quarter revenues. Additional large-scale orders are also anticipated during the remainder of the fourth quarter, further strengthening the company's growth outlook.

For the company's heart and brain health nutraceutical business, the number of Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increased 98%, with subscription-based direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers increasing 58% compared to the same year ago quarter.

The strong product subscription growth continues to expand the company's recurring revenue streams and enhance customer lifetime value, as well as help further strengthen customer communication and retention.

"We've now achieved record-setting revenues for four quarters in a row, demonstrating how our well-tuned growth strategies continue to produce outsized results," commented Healthy Extracts CEO and Gummy USA founder, Don Swanson. "Up 23% year-over-year, this record revenue for a third quarter reveals strengthening performance across our direct-to-consumer and retail channels."

"We also continued to maintain our top three Amazon ranking in our category thanks to our highly effective proprietary marketing strategies," said Swanson. "Our customers are finding our unique, science-based formulations and range of delivery systems to be especially beneficial for their heart, brain and gut health."

The result of years of research and development, Healthy Extracts launched three new product formulations during the third quarter that represent new product categories, including sleep and gut health. The company has been cross promoting these products across its multiple sales channels. The new products position the company for continued strong revenue growth and profitability over the coming quarters.

"We plan to drive future growth by launching additional products across new categories during the final quarter of 2025 and into next year," added Swanson. "Our solid cash flow and favorable capitalization structure enables us to pursue opportunistic M&A opportunities, particularly those that provide exclusive IP that would differentiate us from our industry peers."

The company remains well positioned for another year of record growth in revenues and cash flow, while continuing to strengthen shareholder value.

Learn more about the recent 6 million nutraceutical gummy order in this video available on Heathy Extracts' YouTube Channel here.

The preliminary unaudited results presented in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company officially reports its third quarter results in November.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA, BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

