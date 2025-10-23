HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts' Gummy USA Secures 6 Million Gummy Follow-On Order from Woman's Health Nutraceutical Leader

Major private-label win awarded by leading direct-to-consumer and top Amazon seller of high-quality natural nutritional supplements for women.

Specially formulated gummies designed to naturally support a woman's hormonal balance and overall health and well-being.

Gummy USA chosen among multiple competitors based on unique formulation and technology that delivers superior gummy texture and flavor-even with the most challenging ingredients.

Large follow-on order scheduled to ship within four weeks, keeping Healthy Extracts on track for another year of record revenue growth and profitability.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), an industry leader in the acquisition, development, manufacturing and marketing of science-based nutraceuticals and oral delivery systems, announced that its new Gummy USA subsidiary has received a 6 million gummy follow-on order featuring a proprietary Gummy USA formulation for women.

Created in collaboration with Gummy USA's R&D team, the specially formulated gummies are designed to help support a woman's hormonal balance and overall health and well-being.

It is formulated for women experiencing missed or irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne, infertility, and weight gain. The flavorful gummy enables easy and enjoyable consumption anytime, anywhere.

The gummy was formulated under the guidance of the client's team of top-rated doctors, clinical professors and healthcare professionals, including board-certified internists, best-selling authors and leaders in family medicine.

"Creating an effective supplement designed for women's hormonal needs can be especially challenging," stated Loraine Lawson, director of science for Gummy USA. "This innovative formulation provides a natural solution for helping women better navigate their health and wellbeing."

The large follow-on order marks the further expansion of Gummy USA's private label production pipeline and further validates the company's advanced formulation and manufacturing technology.

"After extensive competitive evaluation, this valued private label client chose Gummy USA due to our ability to produce gummies with superior texture and flavor, even with very challenging ingredients," stated Don Swanson, Gummy USA founder and CEO of Healthy Extracts. "Given the high demand and top reviews this product has received over the recent months, we're excited to quickly process this large follow-on order with more expected to follow."

Gummy USA provides solutions in collaboration with its clients that deliver the highest quality gummies that truly address their unique health and wellness challenges. As demand for functional and condition-specific supplements continues to surge, Gummy USA's HACCP, GMP-certified, and FDA-registered facility is scaling production to meet accelerating commercial orders across multiple categories.

"This fantastic collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to bring high-quality gummies to the nutritional supplements marketplace," added Swanson. "Our rapid fulfillment of this order demonstrates the advanced capabilities and scalability of our in-house manufacturing platform and keeps us on track for another year of record growth and profitability."

Healthy Extracts' recent merger of Gummy USA continues to transform its business and growth outlook, providing vertical integration of R&D, manufacturing, distribution and sales, while expanding its oral delivery technology portfolio beyond gel packs and functional straws into precision-dosed gummies.

Driven by a growing roster of premium white-label clients, Gummy USA remains on track to meet or exceed its 2025 production targets.

To learn more about Healthy Extracts, visit healthyextractsinc.com

About Healthy Extracts

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

