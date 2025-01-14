Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Revenue Grid expands its AI Sales Assistants within the Revenue Grid Action Platform, introducing Intel and CRM Records Assistants. These tools simplify sales processes and strengthen the Zero CRM concept by automating CRM tasks for improved efficiency and revenue growth.

Revenue Grid's Zero CRM concept moves CRM processes behind the scenes, reducing busy work so teams can focus on what matters most: driving revenue.

For Sales Reps: No more data entry. Focus on selling. Exceed the team's sales quota.

Real-time, accurate forecasts. For Operations: CRM that is always up to date, without new processes.

Introducing Intel and CRM Records Assistants

The Intel Assistant transforms how the sales team gathers insights. Assistant automates customer research and provides real-time intelligence within CRM, analyzing both internal (CRM, ERP, emails, chats) and external (market data, social media, public records) sources.

Key Benefits for Sales Teams:

Stay Ahead of the Market : Early trend detection ensures proactive responses to market shifts.

: Real-time account summaries and actionable insights minimize guesswork. Make Smarter Decisions: Zero guesswork with actionable intelligence drives deal progress

CRM Records Assistant helps eliminate manual data entry and ensures CRM is always up to date. Assistant automates updates based on sales interactions, improving accuracy and saving time.

Key Benefits for the CRM Process:

Sync data in real-time: Captures selling activities and updates CRM records seamlessly.

Captures selling activities and updates CRM records seamlessly. Get instant AI Predictions: Updates opportunities with forecast data and identifies new contacts automatically.

Vlad Voskresensky, Revenue Grid's co-founder explains: "CRMs often face 'garbage in, garbage out' challenges. Revenue Grid's AI Assistants address this by automating data capture and delivering actionable insights, enabling sales teams to sell effectively while leadership benefits from precise, real-time forecasts."

Achieve More with Zero CRM. Revenue Grid's Zero CRM concept frees sales teams from administrative tasks, helping them to close deals faster and with greater confidence.

Learn more about Revenue Grid's AI Assistants today

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid, provider of the popular AC360 platform and a leader in Revenue Operations and Intelligence, proudly unveils new RG AI sales assistants designed to boost sales performance and drive revenue growth. Its platform provides 360-degree activity data capture, actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and custom sales strategies. Setting the benchmark in data security for regulated industries, Revenue Grid's data capture technology is the first of its kind, native to Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. The result: sales and revenue leaders gain clearer pipeline visibility, leading to more accurate sales forecasting and accelerated revenue growth, with an ROI multiplier of nearly 300X in the first six months. www.revenuegrid.com

