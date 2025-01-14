Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Brad Mello as VP of Manufacturing to Advance Domestic Production

Unusual Machines, a leading innovator in drone technology with a current focus on U.S. based manufacturing and marketing of drone parts, is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Mello as Vice President of Manufacturing. With an extensive background in automotive manufacturing, industrial automation, and consumer products, Brad is uniquely positioned to lead the development of Unusual Machines' drone components business, driving innovation and operational excellence.

In his new role, Brad will initially focus on establishing in-house manufacturing capabilities for high-performance brushless motors, a key drone component. This initiative is a cornerstone of Unusual Machines' strategy to vertically integrate production, ensuring greater control over quality, performance, and cost. The company's investment in motor production aligns with its vision to set a new standard for drone components with an initial product focus on the FPV (first-person view) market.

Unusual Machines also announced its strategic plan develop in-house capabilities for motor winding, balancing, and final assembly. This move is designed to better support customers, reduce time-to-market for new motor components, and add resiliency to the company's supply chain. Brad's background in custom equipment development and worldwide supply chain execution positions Unusual Machines to rapidly scale its drone motor manufacturing plans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to the team," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "His expertise and diverse set of experiences are critical as we shift our focus to building world-class, U.S.-made drone components. At Unusual Machines, we are committed to becoming the go-to provider for domestic drone components, and bringing motor production in-house is a significant step toward achieving that goal."

Brad's background spans roles at world-class companies where he led projects focusing on efficiency, precision, and scalability. At Tesla, he spearheaded final assembly automation projects for the Model 3, integrating advanced robotics and manufacturing strategies to optimize throughput and quality. Brad also co-founded Mode Designs, a premium mechanical keyboard company, where he led engineering design, manufacturing, and international supply chain operations. Mode Designs has become a leader in the premium mechanical keyboards. His expertise extends to global supply chain management and engineering optimization, ensuring smooth transitions from design to full-scale production.

"I'm excited to join Unusual Machines at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Brad Mello. "The drone industry is on the cusp of transformation, and Unusual Machines is uniquely positioned to lead the charge. By building a world-class manufacturing capability for drone motors, we will create components that empower pilots to push the boundaries of performance and reliability. I also look forward to working with the Rotor Riot team at Unusual Machines, whose deep-rooted expertise in the First Person View (FPV) drone hobbyist market brings a wealth of knowledge of motor characteristics that will accelerate our time to market."

Unusual Machines looks forward to collaborating with its commercial and defense partners to ensure its manufacturing capabilities align with their new product development and procurement roadmaps for the coming years. With the addition of Brad Mello to its leadership team, the company is poised to accelerate its development of premium drone components, delivering unmatched value to its customers and investors.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant component supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

