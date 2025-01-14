Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended November 30, 2024.

"We made significant headway in growing our core Play MPE® platform in Q1. While revenue increased by over 6%, the true impact lies beyond these numbers. We have made remarkable progress in developing Play MPE's scalable, low-touch sales process and have significantly enhanced our marketing strategies," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "We expect to complete a fully automated sales process later this year, and when combined with targeted and trackable lead generation, we are aiming for growth in independent record label use in several new territories."

Financial Highlights

Q1 FY2025 vs Q1 FY2024

Revenue of $1.2M, an increase of 6.2% (FX impact immaterial)

Net income of $0.12M

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.29M (2024 - $0.33M)

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov .



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended November 30,

Notes

2024



2023

















Service revenue 8 $ 1,226,757

$ 1,154,802













Cost of revenue









Hosting costs



46,941



28,273

Internal engineering support



13,365



17,070

Customer support



75,733



96,728

Third-party and transactions costs



20,076



21,347







156,115



163,418

Gross margin



1,070,642



991,384







87.3%



85.8%

Operating expenses









General and administrative



151,329



147,892

Sales and marketing



230,558



215,857

Product development



412,044



308,547

Depreciation and amortization 4,5

166,979



81,098







960,910



753,394

Income from operations



109,732



237,990













Other income









Interest and other income



8,408



11,526

Net income before income tax

$ 118,140

$ 249,516

Current income tax expense



-



-

Net income

$ 118,140

$ 249,516

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(112,669 )

(12,692 ) Total comprehensive income

$ 5,471

$ 236,824

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(112,669 )

(12,692 )











Net income per common share









Basic and diluted 6(d) $ 0.01

$ 0.02













Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic 6(d)

9,637,410



10,010,534

Diluted 6(d)

9,824,120



10,286,534















DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



Notes

November 30,

2024



August 31,

2024







(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,526,761

$ 1,481,582

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $29,486

(August 31, 2024 - $41,334) 8

722,594



681,146

Other receivables



90,189



82,585

Prepaid expenses



51,725



87,345

Deposits



31,144



32,347

Total current assets



2,422,413



2,365,005













Property and equipment, net 4

1,086,889



1,174,370

Intangible assets, net 5

119,463



148,977

Total assets

$ 3,628,765

$ 3,688,352













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable

$ 144,882

$ 151,734

Accrued liabilities



278,071



328,801

Deferred revenue



24,164



42,399

Total current liabilities



447,117



522,934

Total liabilities



447,117



522,934













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9.637,410 shares (August 31, 2024 - 9,637,410 shares) 6

9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital



8,830,544



8,819,785

Accumulated deficit



(5,074,469 )

(5,192,609 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(584,064 )

(471,395 ) Total stockholders' equity



3,181,648



3,165,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,628,765

$ 3,688,352



