Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY), announced today that on May 7, 2025 the Company received a notice of suspension from trading on the TSX as a result of a Cease Trading Order ("CTO") issued from the BC Securities Commission due to the non-filing of the Company's February 28, 2025 quarter results on SEDAR+. The Company filed on a timely basis with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but the Company's filing service provider, failed to file on SEDAR+. This oversight was rectified on May 6, 2025 and the BC Securities Commission revoked its CTO on May 7, 2025. The TSX has received the revocation and is currently reviewing the reinstatement. The Company's shares remain in good standing and freely trading on the OTCQB.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

