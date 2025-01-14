Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 15:26 Uhr
120 Leser
Public Service Enterprise Group: South Jersey Communities Are Fighting Hunger: Collaborative Efforts, Volunteer Actions, and Ways You Can Help

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG):

Originally published by SNJ Today

The PSEG Foundation has pledged $250,000 to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) to fight the rising issue over the next three years.

The funding will support after-school meals, job training programs, and nutrition education to help individuals and families in need.

Earlier this November, PSEG employees worked with CFBNJ to distribute 548 cases of turkeys and 2,000-holiday boxes, providing over 57,000 meals as part of their Thanksgiving efforts.

Continue reading here on SNJ Today.

Photo courtesy of SNJ Today

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
