Public Service Enterprise Group: South Jersey Communities Are Fighting Hunger: Collaborative Efforts, Volunteer Actions, and Ways You Can Help

The PSEG Foundation has pledged $250,000 to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) to fight the rising issue over the next three years.

The funding will support after-school meals, job training programs, and nutrition education to help individuals and families in need.

Earlier this November, PSEG employees worked with CFBNJ to distribute 548 cases of turkeys and 2,000-holiday boxes, providing over 57,000 meals as part of their Thanksgiving efforts.

