Powering Tomorrow: PSEG Day Opens Doors for Skilled Trades Careers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / PSEG:

The need for skilled trades workers has never been greater. In fact, The Center for Energy Workforce Development forecasts that, with the rapid growth of the U.S. energy sector, 32 million new hires will be needed over the next 10 years - translating into immense opportunities for those interested in pursuing careers in skilled trades.

PSEG extends 7 on-the-spot job offers at Passaic County Technical Institute PSEG Day Event

We know the strength of tomorrow's energy infrastructure depends on the workforce we build today. On April 30, more than 75 students from the Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI) gathered for PSEG Day, an immersive, career-focused event designed to introduce high schoolers to the real-world possibilities of careers in the energy industry - no four-year degree required.

The event featured hands-on demonstrations, career panels with our employees and live simulations of utility fieldwork. Students explored real-world career paths in electric and gas operations, experiencing firsthand the types of jobs that help power homes, businesses and communities across New Jersey.

More than an information session, PSEG Day was also a springboard into a full-time career for many. We conducted on-site interviews throughout the day and by the end of the event, seven students received on-the-spot job offers - clear evidence of their readiness and the value of providing early exposure to meaningful career pathways in skilled trades.

"The demand for employees in the energy industry creates a competition for talent, making this kind of direct engagement more important than ever," said Steven Fleischer, executive director HR - DEI, Talent Acquisition & PSEG LI. "The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that over the next decade, more than half a million skilled trades workers are expected to retire, leaving a substantial skills gap to be filled. This reality coupled with the fact that many students are seeking alternatives to traditional college pathways, make programs like PSEG Day critical in helping to connect the dots between classroom learning and career opportunities."

Attendees learned how apprentices in gas and electric operations can start strong with union jobs - and advance in the union or into a supervisory role. These jobs don't just offer economic opportunity - they offer purpose, allowing individuals to build lasting careers while serving the communities they call home.

PSEG's workforce development commitment

Our investment in local workforce development extends beyond PCTI. Through events like PSEG Day, apprenticeship opportunities and union partnerships, we're helping create well-paying jobs that strengthen communities and foster economic growth - ensuring that New Jersey's energy infrastructure remains strong, resilient and ready for the future.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/powering-tomorrow-pseg-day-opens-doors-for-skilled-trades-careers-1040397