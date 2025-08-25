Wildfires in NJ? How We're Keeping Our Communities Safe and Our Energy Systems Reliable at PSEG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

We're working hard to help you and your community be ready while maintaining the reliability of our energy system-even in the event of possible wildfires.

Here's how we're working year-round:

We're watching the skies.

We work with state and national weather agencies to monitor heat, humidity and wind conditions. FEMA Red Flag Warnings let us know when to shift into high gear.

What this means for you: We can be prepared to adjust field operations when wildfire risk levels rise and work with emergency partners from NJ Forest Fire Service and local fire fighters to local and regional OEM.

Read more about the National Weather Service's fire warnings and watches.

We're trimming trees and vegetation.

We're always out and about trimming trees near power lines to help avoid outages - a key component of our reliability strategy.

We're in sync with first responders.

We don't wait for a crisis to connect. We participate in training exercises with local fire departments and emergency management teams if and when requested.

What this means for you: If a wildfire does happen, the right people are ready to take action - fast.

We're practicing like its game day.

"Wildfire preparedness isn't seasonal anymore," said Jorge Moya, PSE&G senior director of Emergency Preparedness. "It's something we prepare for all year."

That means more drills, continuously improving plans and smoother coordination with first responders - all to protect your community.

Your safety is our priority - every season.

Whether it's the middle of summer or a fall day, we're always working to stay ahead of wildfires because safety is our number one priority - for us, and for the people we serve.

Stay connected and informed at pseg.com/WildfireSafety.

Emergency Preparedness Tools Available

The PSEG Foundation and Sesame Workshop have partnered to create bilingual (English and Spanish), multiple media programs that help families prepare for, and respond to, emergencies and provide tools so that children can build the skills they need to become resilient. Find out more here.

