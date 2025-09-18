NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / This National Food Bank Day, we want to take a moment to thank the PSEG Foundation and our incredible employee volunteers who work hard year-round to support a variety of local organizations that are making a difference by providing meals and resources to our neighbors in need, including America's Grow-a-Row, HomeFront, Community FoodBank of New Jersey and more.
View original content here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: PSEG
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-celebrates-national-food-bank-day-1075387
© 2025 ACCESS Newswire