Employee Blood Drives Helps American Red Cross With PSEG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / We're proud to partner with the American Red Cross to bring hope and healing to our communities through our employee Blood Drives.

This year, 72 of our incredible employees donated blood, including 28 first-time donors. Together, they collected 75 blood products - including plasma and whole blood donations - potentially saving hundreds of lives.

We're also taking part in the Red Cross "Sleeves Up" campaign. With 53 donation pledges already made toward our goal of 100, our employees continue to show what it means to help make our communities brighter.

