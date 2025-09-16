Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 17:18
70,00 Euro
-1,41 % -1,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Employee Blood Drives Helps American Red Cross With PSEG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / We're proud to partner with the American Red Cross to bring hope and healing to our communities through our employee Blood Drives.

This year, 72 of our incredible employees donated blood, including 28 first-time donors. Together, they collected 75 blood products - including plasma and whole blood donations - potentially saving hundreds of lives.

We're also taking part in the Red Cross "Sleeves Up" campaign. With 53 donation pledges already made toward our goal of 100, our employees continue to show what it means to help make our communities brighter.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/employee-blood-drives-helps-american-red-cross-with-pseg-1074218

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
