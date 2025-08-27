PSEG: Making Energy Assistance More Accessible for Our Customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / At PSE&G, one of our company values is being our customer's trusted partner and having their backs. That value is important now more than ever amid rising energy costs, which are the result of PJM's capacity price auction. As part of our efforts to support our customers during this time, we're expanding outreach to help people access payment assistance programs and energy efficiency programs that can make a real difference.

We estimate that only 20% of people who are currently eligible for assistance in our service territory are taking advantage of programs and that another 140,000 people across the state are eligible for assistance but not currently receiving help.

Connecting people to programs

This summer, we are hosting a series of in-person "Energy Assistance Days" across our service area aimed at bringing help directly to the communities we serve - so far, we've visited Camden, Trenton, Cliffside Park and Union City, with more events in the works. These events are designed to be one-stop-shops where our customers can:

Learn about and sign up for payment assistance programs, including state and federal resources. (While we do not administer these programs, we're here to help people sign up and complete necessary forms.)

Get connected to energy efficiency programs that help reduce energy use and lower monthly bills.

Ask questions face-to-face with our representatives and community partners to listen and provide support.

"These events are focused on making energy assistance more accessible," said Rosa Pagnillo-Lopez, process lead for PSE&G Payment Assistance Outreach."We have people on-site to walk customers through the application process. Our goal is to remove some of the barriers that can sometimes keep people from getting the help they need."

The aim is to connect people with programs they may qualify for based on certain criteria like income eligibility (i.e. the Universal Service Fund, or SHARES for customers who may be experiencing a temporary financial crisis). Energy Assistance Days also provide information on our cost-saving energy efficiency programs.

We also offer bill payment tools to help customers manage costs, including our Equal Payment Plan and Deferred Payment Arrangements. Our Equal Payment Plan estimates annual energy costs, and divides bills into 12 equal monthly payments, eliminating the seasonal highs and lows of energy bills. Deferred Payment Arrangements allow customers to pay a portion of past-due balances over an agreed-upon period.

Partnering with community groups for a broader impact

We're also working closely with trusted nonprofit organizations and community groups. These partnerships are essential for reaching populations who may not be aware of available programs or who may face challenges navigating application processes.

In June, our Regional Public Affairs team invited 30 nonprofits and local officials to an event held at Montclair State University aimed at providing accurate, up-to-date information about payment assistance and energy-saving opportunities that could then be shared with those receiving services from those nonprofits. Participating nonprofits included the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic and the Hudson County Economic Development Corporation, among others that partner with the PSEG Foundation.

"At HCEDC, we understand that timely, accurate information is not a luxury-it's a necessity for the businesses we serve," said Michelle Richardson, Executive Director of the Hudson County Economic Development Corporation. "Our role is to stay on the ground, respond quickly to shifts, and ensure our business community is equipped to make informed decisions-today and for the future. PSE&G's proactive communication during a time of economic uncertainty reflects the kind of collaborative partnership our vision depends on-and we commend their intentionality."

According to Richardson, her organization planned to broadly share the information we presented with members of the Hudson County Economic Development Corporation.

"I came out today looking for help. I got it," she added about the event.

The Montclair event also included the support of some state and local elected officials. One of those attendees was State Sen. Paul Sarlo, the chair of the New Jersey Senate's Budget and Appropriations Committee. Sen. Sarlo - who is also the mayor of Wood-Ridge - has led joint hearings on energy affordability.

"We all need to partner and work together to keep energy affordable," Sen. Sarlo said. "This event highlights the need for partnership and the need to explore long-term solutions. PSE&G is clearly trying to step up to the plate, and I thank them for working with the legislature and nonprofits during this challenging time."

We also hosted a similar event in South Jersey earlier in June to connect with nonprofits in that part of our service territory. A Central Jersey event for nonprofits is in the works for the fall.

Looking ahead

While we deliver safe and reliable electricity and gas to millions of customers across New Jersey, the recent electric supply rate increase is outside of our control. What the utility can control is how we support customers in managing costs, which is why community events are so critical.

For more information about assistance programs and energy efficiency programs, visit pseg.com/saveenergy.

