PSEG Employees and Interns Volunteer at Food Bank of South Jersey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Recently, 26 of our incredible employees and summer interns spent time volunteering at the Food Bank of South Jersey, packaging a whopping 9,540 pounds of food - enough for nearly 7,630 meals - to support our neighbors across Salem, Burlington, Gloucester and Camden counties.

We're thankful to have employees who dedicate their time to give back to our communities and for the contributions of our interns who helped make a difference this summer.

