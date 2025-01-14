BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are broadly higher on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses, as investors look ahead to corporate earnings and fresh economic data, including the crucial inflation readings from the U.S.Tariff hike fears and uncertainty about interest rate reductions continue to weigh, limiting markets' upside.Meanwhile, investors are also eying France's new Prime Minister François Bayrou's first speech in Parliament.The pan European Stoxx 600 is gaining 0.33%. Germany's DAX is rising 0.84% and France's CAC 40 is up 0.86%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is down 0.07%. Switzerland's SMI is advancing 0.36%.In the UK market, Persimmon is rising nearly 6%. The stock is up thanks to a 7% increase in home completions. The company also said it expects its profit to come in at the upper end of expectations.Ashtead Group is gaining 4% and Airtel Africa is up 3%. Vistry Group, IAG, Barratt Redrow, Convatec Group, Taylor Wimpey, Informa, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Scottish Mortgage are up 1.5 to 2.3%.JD Sports Fashion is down more than 8% after lower its profit guidance. The stock plunged to a near 5-year low after the company cut guidance, saying its pretax profit will likely fall 4% below consensus.BP is lower by about 3.2% weighed down by the company's warning that expects a $100-$300 million hit to fourth-quarter profits due to weaker refinery margin and lower production.Next, British American Tobacco, GSK, Centrica, Tesco, Diageo and Croda International and ICP are down 1.3 to 2%.In the German market, Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank, Siemens Healthineers, BASF, Commerzbank, Merck and Infineon are gaining 1.5 to 3%.SAP, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Fresenius, E.ON, HeidelbergCement and Deutsche Boerse are advancing 1 to 1.3%.In the French market, Michelin, Teleperformance, Safran, Credit Agricole, Renault and LVMH are up 2 to 3%. BNP Paribas, Hermes International, Veolia, Stellantis, Carrefour, Thales and Airbus Group are also notably higher.Eurofins Scientific is declining nearly 3%. STMicroElectronics is down 1.3% and Kering is lower by about 1.2%. Sanofi and TotalEnergies are also notably lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX