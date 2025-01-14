WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sutter Health and GE HealthCare (GEHC) have entered into a seven-year strategic partnership, known as a Care Alliance, to enhance access to advanced imaging services and streamline care delivery across California.This collaboration marks one of GE HealthCare's largest enterprise partnerships and aims to modernize diagnostic technology, expand care sites, and improve workforce development.The partnership will accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge imaging solutions, including AI-powered PET/CT, MRI, and ultrasound systems. These advancements are designed to deliver faster diagnostics, early detection, and improved patient convenience. New technology, such as GE HealthCare's Omni Legend PET/CT and AIRT Recon DL for MRI, will enhance image quality and reduce scan times across the Sutter Health system.Sutter Health plans to expand its network by opening new care sites and destination centers for specialized services such as cancer care, heart health, and neurosciences. Projects include a new cancer center in the Central Valley and two flagship campuses in Silicon Valley.The agreement also includes investment in workforce development, focusing on training programs for clinicians, technologists, and nurses. The initiative aims to address staffing challenges and equip healthcare providers with the skills needed to meet evolving patient needs.This partnership reinforces Sutter Health's commitment to delivering consistent, timely, and high-quality care while embracing technological advancements to benefit patients and clinicians alike.Currently GEHC is trading at $85.44 or 0.13% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX