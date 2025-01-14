5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Announces Funding Package and Proposed Restructure and Equitization of Convertible Notes

Transaction will strengthen the balance sheet and provide a funding package of up to $30 million to progress to the Final Investment Decision (FID)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA) ("5E" or the "Company"), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas Complex, today announced that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement ("RSA") with its primary lenders and the holders of the Company's senior secured convertible notes ("Convertible Notes"), Ascend Global Investment Fund SPC, for and on behalf of Strategic SP ("Ascend"), Bluescape Special Situations IV LLC ("BEP"), and Meridian Investments Corporation ("Meridian," and together with Ascend and BEP, the "Lenders").

Agreement and Transaction Highlights

The Company has agreed to a funding and restructuring package (the "Transaction") with the Lenders that includes the following:

Lenders purchased an additional $5 million of Convertible Notes with a conversion price of $0.2920 with funding scheduled to close on January 14, 2025.

Subject to approval by the Company's stockholders at a special meeting, consummating the Transaction under the RSA would achieve the following: Full equitization of all Convertible Notes for which the Company will issue 312,490,076 shares of common stock. Lenders to purchase an aggregate $5 million of common stock at a purchase price of the lower of $0.2920 or a 5-day VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) following the equitization of the Convertible Notes ("Equity Purchase Price"). Lenders to receive one-year warrants to purchase a number of shares of common stock equal to an aggregate of up to $20 million divided by the Equity Purchase Price, with an exercise price of the Equity Purchase Price. Ascend and BEP would each have the right to nominate two directors to the Company's board of directors, which will consist of four members immediately after the Transaction.



The Transaction has been supported unanimously by the Board of Directors (the "Board"). The closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of all remaining closing conditions, including the 5E stockholder vote, to be held at an upcoming special stockholder meeting (the "Special Meeting"), which is anticipated to occur in the first calendar year quarter of 2025.

"Our momentum accelerated in the second half of 2024, as we made great progress towards 5E's operational and commercial goals, including the launch of our Customer Qualification Program, the shipment of our first boric acid samples, and the successful delivery of our first full truckload of boric acid super sacks to a U.S. customer," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. "With these milestones behind us, we now need to align our capital structure to ensure long-term success. Our current capital structure is restrictive to the Company and our access to capital markets. We look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet following shareholder approval and the consummation of the Transaction. We appreciate our financial partners' historical support and believe this Restructuring Support Agreement will enhance our standing with commercial and financial partners, as well as potential employees, and it aligns the interests of all stakeholders involved."

Paul Weibel concluded, "I share the Board's view that this restructuring is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, and its employees. It will remove key obstacles to 5E's transformation into a leading producer of boric acid and boron advanced materials. We believe the progress achieved in 2024 will carry into 2025, especially now that this transaction will derisk the business and support the path to FID upon completing commercial engineering. This vote is a critical step to achieving our long-term vision, and I encourage all of our shareholders to join us in supporting this important milestone."

The Company will file a Current Report on Form 8-K with additional details regarding the Restructuring Support Agreement and related agreements. Investors are encouraged to review that filing for further details regarding the Transaction.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 3pm PST (10am AEDT) to discuss the restructuring transaction and funding package. The call will be delivered by Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer. Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join and register for a webcast of the call, available at https://6ix.com/event/5e-advanced-materials-corporate-update. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of its website.

Special Meeting of Stockholders

5E intends to file a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting of stockholders seeking approval of the Transaction in the near future. The Transaction is crucial to strengthening the Company's balance sheet, funding the Company's next phase of development, and normalizing the capital structure.

The Board of Directors views the Transaction as being in the best interest of the Company and stockholders as a whole and recommends that all stockholders vote in favor of the Transaction at the company's upcoming Special Meeting.

Contingency Considerations

The Company expects to implement the Transaction and restructuring through an out-of-court restructuring. If the conditions precedent to the out-of-court restructuring cannot be timely satisfied, including approval by the Company's stockholders of certain proposals, the Company expects to implement the restructuring through bankruptcy in a pre-packaged Chapter 11 plan. The Company believes that completing the out-of-court restructuring will allow it to avoid possible business disruptions, preserve valuable capital, and prevent additional expenses and other uncertainties that would result from commencing the bankruptcy cases to effectuate the pre-packaged Chapter 11 plan.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

