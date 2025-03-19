BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenLeishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) is up over 94% at $14.64. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is up over 32% at $2.22. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (CRGX) is up over 18% at $4.50. Aterian, Inc. (ATER) is up over 14% at $2.42. Bowen Acquisition Corp (BOWN) is up over 12% at $4.94. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is up over 11% at $54.01. biote Corp. (BTMD) is up over 11% at $4.55. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is up over 10% at $10.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is up over 9% at $38.80. Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is up over 9% at $1.02. Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNP) is up over 8% at $7.94.In the RedFST Corp. (KBSX) is down over 25% at $4.07. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) is down over 19% at $3.15. HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is down over 15% at $85.81. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is down over 14% at $26.97. OSR Holdings, Inc. (OSRH) is down over 13% at $1.54. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM) is down over 8% at $6.86. Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) is down over 8% at $5.56. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is down over 5% at $2.90. Real Messenger Corporation (RMSG) is down over 5% at $2.13.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX