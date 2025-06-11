

Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is up over 84% at $1.56. INNEOVA Holdings Limited (INEO) is up over 50% at $1.74. FST Corp. (KBSX) is up over 40% at $2.19. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is up over 29% at $1.64. Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is up over 16% at $18.70. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is up over 16% at $5.58. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 13% at $3.83. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) is up over 12% at $1.12. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is up over 10% at $3.33. NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) is up over 7% at $2.30.



In the Red



Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is down over 20% at $1.64. Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is down over 20% at $1.11. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is down over 18% at $28.08. Gelteq Limited (GELS) is down over 18% at $2.41. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 15% at $1.43. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) is down over 14% at $7.63. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is down over 14% at $2.01. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (KLTO) is down over 14% at $1.72. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is down over 12% at $1.97. Arrive AI Inc. (ARAI) is down over 9% at $9.26.



