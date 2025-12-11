Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan was approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held virtually on December 8, 2025.

The shareholder vote on the Incentive Plan, in person or by proxy, was 35,658,358 Common Stock shares in favor of approval and 2,999 Common Stock shares against approval. There were no abstentions. The 35,661.357 shares of Common Stock voted at the Meeting constituted more than a majority of the total issued and outstanding voting capital stock of the Company entitled to vote.

The Plan is designed to enable FST and its affiliates to attract and retain employees, directors, and consultants who provide services to FST and its affiliates; to provide incentives that align the interests of such individuals with those of the Company's shareholders; and to promote the success of the Company's business.

"We're gratified that our shareholders have approved this Incentive Plan," said chief executive David Chuang, "and believe this approval will indeed help FST grow in 2026 and beyond."

Further details on the Plan may be viewed on the Company's AGM Proxy Statement at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2014254/000121390025109311/ea026528301ex99-2_fstcorp.htm.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

