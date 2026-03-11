Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that Sebastian Tadla, Chief Financial Officer, and Kathee Lin, VP of Investor Relations, will be attending the 38th Annual ROTH Conference.

Event 38th Annual ROTH Conference Date March 22-24th, 2026 Location Dana Point, CA

In addition to attending the conference, FST Corp. will host the KBS Golf Putter Fitting Experience, an on-site activation available to conference attendees on March 23-24, 2026.

The hands-on experience will feature a custom putting green setup, with professional fitters offering complimentary 15-minute demo fitting sessions to give participants a preview of the full putter-fitting experience. A display of the KBS staff bag will showcase a range of putters and shaft options available for demonstration and trial.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter raffles for various prizes, including a premium golf bag valued at $399 and a complimentary full iron fitting valued at $195 (redeemable at the KBS Golf Experience retail location in Carlsbad, CA.)

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes, and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Entertainment. As always, attendees will receive the true ROTH experience with many social components, including networking, entertainment, and athletic charity events.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

Source: FST Corp.