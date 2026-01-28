Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that its CFO, Sebastian Tadla, and VP of Investor Relations, Kathee Lin, will present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, February 4 at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. The formal presentation will feature a fireside-style Q&A session, with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Sebastian Tadla and Kathee Lin are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

Qualified investors wishing to meet 1x1 with company management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato at Noble Capital Markets at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website, www.fstcorp.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA-registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

Source: FST Corp.