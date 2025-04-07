Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.: Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd is trying to make a strategic layout in Middle East as a production base for overseas market

BEIJING, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leishen Energy is actively exploring overseas markets, especially in Middle East, and it is expected to build a manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia next year. The Middle East is a bridge linking the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean, due to its special geographical location, the Middle East has been an important channel for interaction between the East and the West since ancient times, and also plays an important role in global geopolitics.

Known as the "Kingdom of oil", Saudi Arabia has the second and eighth largest crude oil and proven reserves in the world. Saudi Arabia is the largest and most potential market in the Middle East. In recent years, in order to get rid of its high dependence on the oil industry, Saudi Arabia is vigorously promoting economic transformation and social opening up. Since the introduction of the "Vision 2030" in 2016, Saudi Arabia has carried out drastic economic and social reforms. You can see that Saudi Arabia is constantly reducing various market restrictions to attract foreign investment."

To build a factory in Saudi Arabia is not only in line with the national strategic positioning of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030, but also an important strategic layout of Leishen Energy's overseas market. When the factory lands in Saudi Arabia, Leishen Energy can radiate and penetrate more markets from the Middle East to Africa, Europe and the United States in the future.

Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.

Contact email: zhiping.yu@r-egroup.com