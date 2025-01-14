ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L), a company providing defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide, Tuesday announced that in 2024, it was awarded an $85 million production contract to deliver additional Network Tactical Common Data Link systems by the U.S. Navy.
NTCDL will enable a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video from a variety of air, surface, subsurface, and man-portable sources. Systems under the company's current contract are presently being installed on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and will be installed on new Constellation-class frigates.
This award amends an existing contract with BAE Systems, extending the program's overall duration by an additional three years.
BA.L is currently trading at 1,186.10 GBP up 0.39 percent or 4 GBP on the London Stock Exchange.
