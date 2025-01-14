ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L), a company providing defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide, Tuesday announced that in 2024, it was awarded an $85 million production contract to deliver additional Network Tactical Common Data Link systems by the U.S. Navy.NTCDL will enable a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video from a variety of air, surface, subsurface, and man-portable sources. Systems under the company's current contract are presently being installed on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and will be installed on new Constellation-class frigates.This award amends an existing contract with BAE Systems, extending the program's overall duration by an additional three years.BA.L is currently trading at 1,186.10 GBP up 0.39 percent or 4 GBP on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX