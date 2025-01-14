SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Genius Group Limited (GNS) has launched a $33 million rights offering to significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings.Shareholders as of January 24, 2025, will receive one transferable right per share, enabling them to purchase additional shares at $0.50 each. The offering will close on February 14, 2025.Proceeds will be used entirely to increase the company's Bitcoin Treasury, potentially raising its Bitcoin holdings from $35 million to $86 million with additional financing. Founder and CEO Roger Hamilton plans to acquire 500,000 more shares and fully subscribe to his rights.The rights will trade under the symbols 'GNS RTWI' starting January 23, 2025, and 'GNS RT' from January 27, 2025, until February 13, 2025.This initiative underscores Genius Group's strategic focus on Bitcoin integration and financial innovation.Currently, GNS is trading at $0.6151 or 3.01% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX