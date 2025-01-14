WINT Water Intelligence: WINT and Ferguson announce strategic collaboration to elevate water management and leak mitigation for real estate and construction

Industry leaders deliver comprehensive distribution of AI-based water management, protection and risk mitigation solutions throughout the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a global leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions, announces a strategic collaboration with Ferguson, the largest value-added distributor of plumbing supplies, PVF, waterworks, and fire and fabrication products in the United States. WINT's solutions are now available to Ferguson's extensive distribution network, offering a broader selection of advanced technologies that complement Ferguson's existing commercial building solutions.

"We are thrilled to team up with Ferguson, a true leader in the plumbing and HVAC industries," said Alon Geva, WINT's CEO. "This strengthens WINT's distribution channels with more capabilities while also allowing us to concentrate on elevating and further developing our innovative software solutions. Together, we aim to set new standards in water management and leak detection."

Moving forward, Ferguson will now offer WINT's advanced water management solutions to its customers and manage the distribution of WINT's systems throughout the United States. The relationship will take the industry standard to the next level when it comes to accurate water consumption monitoring, water damage prevention, water waste reduction and promoting water sustainability across the board, while positioning each company at the forefront of water management.

"As the importance of preventing leaks and water damage grows, we recognize the need to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable solutions available," said Trey Horne, Ferguson outside sales representative. "Working with WINT ensures our customers have full access to top technology to help safeguard their properties and minimize the impact of water-related issues, all while driving the path toward better sustainable water management together."

WINT systems installed in buildings report to reduce water consumption and its associated carbon emissions by 20%-25%. Moreover, a recent study by Munich Re, the world's largest global reinsurer, found that construction jobsites protected by WINT dramatically reduce the impact of water leak damage; sites where WINT was installed were found to submit 73% fewer insurance claims and resulted in 90% less payouts when compared with sites not protected by WINT.

WINT equips contractors, developers and property management teams with holistic solution for managing water throughout the lifecycle of a building, from construction to operation. It is used globally by customers including Suffolk Construction, HP, PepsiCo, the Empire State Building, as well as many other leading enterprises, general contractors (GCs) and facility owners.

The WINT platform includes portfolio-wide water monitoring and analysis, leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shut-off; unparalleled anomaly detection and analytics powered by advanced AI algorithms; and comes with an enterprise-grade management for operation in large and mid-sized facilities. Green buildings deploying WINT can add multiple credits to their overall LEED sustainability score to increase their overall ranking.

To explore how you can benefit from the Ferguson and WINT collaboration, click here.

About WINT

WINT Water Intelligence is dedicated to helping manage water in buildings to reduce their environmental footprint, prevent the hazards and costs associated with water leaks, and increase their sustainability ranking. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste and its associated carbon emissions and to mitigate water-leak disasters. In 2023, WINT prevented more than 900 water damage incidents, saving customers tens of millions of dollars while conserving 652 million gallons of water and preventing 22,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. It was also listed at the top 30% of Inc 5000 - the fastest growing companies in America.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

