WKN: A3CMR4 | ISIN: FR0014003AQ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Z50
Frankfurt
14.01.25
15:29 Uhr
179,50 Euro
-3,50
-1,91 %
Actusnews Wire
14.01.2025 18:23 Uhr
114 Leser
EPC GROUPE: 2025 Financial Calendar

Finanznachrichten News

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces its Financial Calendar for the 2025 Fiscal Year.

DateRelease
February 27, 2025FY 2024 revenue (unaudited)
March 27, 20252024 annual results (audited)
May 13, 2025Q1 2025 revenue (unaudited)
June 30, 2025General Meeting
September 29, 2025H1 2025 results (audited)
November 13, 2025Q1 2025 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris markets close.

EPC Group (Euronext - EXPL) is a leading company in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives, with revenue exceeding €500 million in 2023 and nearly 2,500 employees across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries. For 130 years, the Group has leveraged its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to offer solutions that drive performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors. The Group places innovation at the core of its development strategy to meet and anticipate the needs of its clients.

EPC GroupeACTUS finance & communication
Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com		Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communication Manager
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com		Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relation
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.fr		Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relation
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym2eacpuaWicnpudYptlnGGZl5hjw2bIZmKWmJaZmMmZaJuUmGZhmprGZnFqmmlo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89542-epc_pr_calendar-2025_14012025_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
