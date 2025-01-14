EPC GROUPE: 2025 Financial Calendar

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces its Financial Calendar for the 2025 Fiscal Year.
|Date
|Release
|February 27, 2025
|FY 2024 revenue (unaudited)
|March 27, 2025
|2024 annual results (audited)
|May 13, 2025
|Q1 2025 revenue (unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|General Meeting
|September 29, 2025
|H1 2025 results (audited)
|November 13, 2025
|Q1 2025 revenue (unaudited)
All press releases are published after Euronext Paris markets close.
EPC Group (Euronext - EXPL) is a leading company in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives, with revenue exceeding €500 million in 2023 and nearly 2,500 employees across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries. For 130 years, the Group has leveraged its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to offer solutions that drive performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors. The Group places innovation at the core of its development strategy to meet and anticipate the needs of its clients.
|EPC Groupe
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com
|Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communication Manager
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com
|Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relation
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.fr
|Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relation
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
